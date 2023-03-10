Greek Street Food Sashays into Georgia

Food

There is hardly a city or town in the United States where you can’t get great Greek street food, and in Warner Robins, GA, Olympia Gyros is now serving its neighbors at at 670 Lake Joy Road, Suite 150.

The headline in the Macon Telegraph trumpets: “Freshly sliced meat from a gyro spit. This new Greek restaurant opens in Warner Robins.”

Olympia Gyros “offers wraps, sandwiches, bowls, melts, platters, salads and burgers, and Nabor Gutierrez, the chef, manager and owner, says “we are a Greek restaurant but I know my customers love wings, so we have wings.”

The Telegraph notes that, “most locals who frequent the popular Greek Village restaurant on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins know Gutierrez from that restaurant. He partnered with Adriana Ivanus, owner of the Greek Village, to open it. She ran the front of the restaurant and he ran the back. They’re still helping each other, said Gutierrez, who goes by ‘Jose’ or ‘Joe’.” Gutierrez has been in the restaurant business for about 30 years. “Before the Greek Village and now Olympia Gyros, he spent most of his life working at diners, including the Seven Star Diner in New York and the Marietta Diner in Atlanta,” the Telegraph noted.

According to the article, “gyros can be ordered as wraps. sandwiches, bowls and skewers in a platter meal. Other proteins include chicken, steak, chicken shawarma, shrimp and falafel. Most dishes come with a choice of fries or fried rice. Customers also may order separately a Greek or house salad and may add a protein for an additional charge. Burgers include an American burger with lettuce tomato and onion, a Pappulis burger with grilled onion, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce and more. The menu also includes blackened chicken and grilled chicken breast ‘burgers’ as well as a Philly cheese steak wrap.

There is also a kids menu and “desserts include a generous slice of baklava or of a variety of cakes.”

Gutierrez said, “we are so excited to be here.” The restaurant’s number is 478-287-2176.

(Material from the Macon Telegraph was used in this article)