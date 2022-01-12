Greek Stocks Jump to 7-Year Highs on Wednesday

Economy

ATHENS – Greek stocks soared to their highest levels since December 20014 in the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday, erasing all of the losses suffered during the pandemic crisis. The general index of the market jumped 1.69% to close at 950.38 points, for a net gain of 4.84% in the last three sessions.

The Large Cap index rose 1.66% and the Mid Cap index jumped 2.60%. Turnover was a heavy 128.47 million euros in volume of 52,300,063 shares.

Jumbo (4.99%), Quest Holdings (3.97%), Elvalhalcor (3.79%), Hellenic Petroleum (3.56%) and GEK TERNA (3.54%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Coca Cola HBC (-0.69%) was the only blue chip to end lower. Among market sectors, Personal Products (4.62%) and Oil (2.92%) moved up, while Health (1.61%) and Food (0.65%) moved down. Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

Broadly, advancers led decliners by 108 to 23, with another 15 issues unchanged. Vioter (11.61%) and CPI (9.93%) were top gainers, while AAA (8.13%) and SATO (3.85%) were top losers.