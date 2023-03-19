x

March 19, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Greek Stationmaster During Fatal Trash Crash Wasn’t Trained Properly

March 19, 2023
By The National Herald
APTOPIX Greece Train Collision
Firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision in Tempe near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

ATHENS – Training given to a Greek stationmaster on duty only four days who was the first charged after a head-on train collision killed 57 people was “both incomplete and inadequate,” the Regulatory Authority for Railways (RAS) said.

It is one of four bodies running and overseeing the railroads in Greece and said the 59-year-old stationmaster identified in some media as Vassilis Samaras was supposed to have gotten theoretical and practical training.

He is awaiting trial on charges of alleged negligence and reckless homicide and three others have been detained but no higher-ranking managers nor former Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis, who resigned immediately afterward.

RAS said that the Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE) should not use of the other staff allegedly receiving training in the same course without indicating what they were taught or not.

RAS said that its investigation couldn’t confirm those taking the the course received correct and complete theoretical and practical training, which met the standards of the Study Guide, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

RAS unanimously voted to take temporary emergency measures, including demanding that OSE not employ the staff from the training course. OSE is supposed to train staff while RAS only approves the course curriculum proposed by OSE.

The Greek national railroad company could face a daily fine of 100,000 euros ($107,755) unless ensuring proper training that meets standards for safety, the governing body said of the penalties.

It wasn’t indicated how a government body that said it didn’t have the budget to make the railways safer would have the money to pay a fine to the government now where that money would go as there hasn’t been any accounting of spending.

RELATED

Politics
SYRIZA Puts Provocateur Polakis Back on Parliament Elections Ballot

ATHENS – Three weeks after removing from the upcoming elections ballot a provocative former minister for threatening journalists and verbally attacking judges, major opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tspiras put him back on again.

Politics
Greek Workers Union Complains Minimum Wage Hike Not Enough
Politics
Greek Police Chief Fired – Then Promoted – After Train Tragedy Protests

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.