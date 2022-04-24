x

April 24, 2022

Greek Star Taxiarchis Fountas Propels DC United to 3-2 Win over New England

April 24, 2022
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxiarchis Fountas scored two goals and added an assist — all in the first half — to spark D.C. United to a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution in MLS action on Saturday.

Defender Brandon Bye staked the Revolution (2-5-1) to a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute, but Fountas found the net 14 minutes later to knot the score at 1.

Fountas sent a crossing pass to Michael Estrada who scored on a header to give DC United (3-4-0) a 2-1 lead in the 39th minute. Fountas, a Greek international who hadn’t found the net in United’s first six matches, scored to push the lead to 3-1 just three minutes later.

New England’s Adam Buksa capped the scoring with a goal in the 86th minute.

The Revolution outshot United 18-10 with an 8-5 edge in shots on goal.

Jon Kempin saved six of the eight shots he faced for United. Brad Knighton saved two of the five shots he faced for the Revolution.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

