Greek Special Court Says SYRIZA Planned Control of Media Outlets

Politics

ATHENS – A Greek Special Court said that Nikos Pappas, a SYRIZA former minister convicted over selling TV licenses, was part of a plan by the then-ruling government to have control of the media in the country.

Pappas was sentenced to two years in prison but it wasn’t said if he’s on probation as party leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras kept on on the parliamentary ballot for the upcoming May 21 elections.

The 13 members of the Supreme Court and the Council of State ruled that the SYRIZA government wanted to create a channel as a propaganda organ for its own interests and that Pappas was a leading player in the scheme.

“Nikos Pappas, with continued actions (acts or omissions,) sought to implement the plan devised by himself and other leading members of the then ruling party, whose details have not been verified, in order to acquire media, which are under their control, and promote the political positions and actions of the then government, of SYRIZA and of the accused himself,” the court documents said.

But no one else in the government faced charges nor was it said if Pappas was acting on his own or at the behest of Tsipras, to whom he was a key advisor and had the then-Prime Minister’s ear.

A prosecutor had earlier recommended that Pappas, who served as Minister of Digital Policy, telecommunications and media from November 2016 to July 2019, be handed a one-year sentence.

The court didn’t accept that and Pappas said he was the victim of a political trial although even with the conviction he has essentially escaped any penalties and will be in Parliament.

At the time, New Democracy government spokesman Giannos Oikonomou said the sentencing was a “hard blow” for Tsipras and challenged him to remove Pappas from the parliamentary ballot .

But New Democracy has kept former Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis on its ballot too although he resigned after a head-on train crash killed 57 and he said he didn’t have time 4 ½ years to implement safety measures.