Greek Soccer Great, AEK Legend Kostas Nestoridis Passes at 93

The late Kostas Nestoridis. (Photo: Eurokinissi, file)
ATHENS – Athens’ AEK renowned soccer club has lost a second legend this year with the death of Kostas Nestoridis, 93, seven months after the passing of Mimis Papaioannou, the two forming arguably the greatest duo Greece ever had.
Nestoridis had been dealing with a number of health issues in his old age but fans remember a powerhouse on the soccer pitch and his arrival on the team in 1957 sparked a period of success.
He helped lead AEK to its first championship in 1963, the first in the top-tier A National Division and became an iconic figure in the game. A statement from AEK noted that he “marked an entire era, left for his last journey, plunging into sadness all those who managed to witness his footballing greatness and the younger ones who grew up with his myth. Kostas Nestoridis was one of the greatest virtuosos who appeared on our courts.”
He was initially from Pontus, born on March 15, 1930, in Drama, but during the years of Nazi occupation, he followed his family to Athens, playing for Moschatos at age 15 and then for Panionios before making the move to AEK.
That was over the objection of Panionios but he said he wanted to play for AEK because of its refuge origin and it led to a two-year ban before he could get back on the field, true to himself.
Up to 1965, in competitions of the Athens Championship, Greek Championship and Cup and European Cups, he scored 228 goals, of which 141 were in the First National Team.
In the 1958-59 season, he won the title of top scorer in the Greek Championship for the first time with 21 goals in 18 matches and became a top scorer for the Greek national team and in five consecutive championships.
In 1963, he scored all five goals in a 5-0 win over Iraklis and 12 times scored 3 goals in a game for a so-called hat trick, best known for his corner kicks that were a trademark of his game.
CASPAR BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A welding hammer strapped to her wrist, Joy Hollenback slipped on blue fins and swam into the churning, chilly Pacific surf one fall morning to do her part to save Northern California's vanishing kelp forests.
BOSTON – The historic community of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Somerville, MA, celebrated the complete renovation of its sacred nave and the entire community complex, in the presence of Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, who officiated over the Divine Liturgy.
ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) had a great turnout on December 10 for its screening of the documentary Maria by Callas, presented in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the legendary Greek-American opera singer.
NEW YORK – The belief that Greek banks are now in a much more attractive and advantageous position, leaving the climate of uncertainty behind them, was expressed by the speakers on panel at the 25th Capital Link Investment Forum in New York.
ATHENS - Athens’ AEK renowned soccer club has lost a second legend this year with the death of Kostas Nestoridis, 93, seven months after the passing of Mimis Papaioannou, the two forming arguably the greatest duo Greece ever had.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In