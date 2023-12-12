Greek Soccer Great, AEK Legend Kostas Nestoridis Passes at 93

SPORTS

ATHENS – Athens’ AEK renowned soccer club has lost a second legend this year with the death of Kostas Nestoridis, 93, seven months after the passing of Mimis Papaioannou, the two forming arguably the greatest duo Greece ever had.

Nestoridis had been dealing with a number of health issues in his old age but fans remember a powerhouse on the soccer pitch and his arrival on the team in 1957 sparked a period of success.

He helped lead AEK to its first championship in 1963, the first in the top-tier A National Division and became an iconic figure in the game. A statement from AEK noted that he “marked an entire era, left for his last journey, plunging into sadness all those who managed to witness his footballing greatness and the younger ones who grew up with his myth. Kostas Nestoridis was one of the greatest virtuosos who appeared on our courts.”

He was initially from Pontus, born on March 15, 1930, in Drama, but during the years of Nazi occupation, he followed his family to Athens, playing for Moschatos at age 15 and then for Panionios before making the move to AEK.

That was over the objection of Panionios but he said he wanted to play for AEK because of its refuge origin and it led to a two-year ban before he could get back on the field, true to himself.

Up to 1965, in competitions of the Athens Championship, Greek Championship and Cup and European Cups, he scored 228 goals, of which 141 were in the First National Team.

In the 1958-59 season, he won the title of top scorer in the Greek Championship for the first time with 21 goals in 18 matches and became a top scorer for the Greek national team and in five consecutive championships.

In 1963, he scored all five goals in a 5-0 win over Iraklis and 12 times scored 3 goals in a game for a so-called hat trick, best known for his corner kicks that were a trademark of his game.