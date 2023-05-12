Greek Skies: New Era in Drone Tech with Paramount

Politics

FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini, File)

NEW YORK – As reported by Defense News, Hellenic Defense Systems, a Greek state-owned entity, is making impressive headway in domestic production of long-range loitering munitions. This progress stems from a recent alliance with South Africa’s Paramount Group, a strategic initiative aimed at amplifying Greece’s homegrown manufacturing prowess.

IRIX, a pioneering system, marks a historic first for Greece. It indicates a major advancement for a country that has traditionally had a limited domestic market for armed drones and similar military equipment. It was just this past January when Greece unveiled its first home-grown combat drone. The Greek manufacturer, known as EAS, announced its strategic partnership with the globally respected aerospace company, Paramount, at a recent defense industry gathering in Athens.

The IRIX system, a type of loitering munition, is built upon the existing N-Raven unmanned aerial vehicle technology developed by Paramount. The N-Raven, a product of Paramount Aerospace Systems (PAS), a subsidiary located in the United Arab Emirates, started production in Abu Dhabi not long ago, with the first units expected to be delivered in October.

While the exact capabilities of the IRIX system remain undisclosed, Paramount has characterized it as a cost-effective solution capable of engaging high-value targets deep within hostile areas, while also offering aerial surveillance capabilities.

Assuming that IRIX’s design is derived from the N-Raven, it could potentially demonstrate a loitering endurance between 2 and 4.5 hours, cover a distance of up to 62 miles (100 kilometers), and shoulder more than 28.6 pounds (13 kilograms) of payload.

PAS has also shared that a ‘swarming’ version of the N-Raven is presently under advanced development, projected to be industrialized in the latter half of 2024. However, it remains ambiguous whether Greece harbors intentions of procuring this capability.