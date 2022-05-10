Music

DETROIT – Popular Greek singer Vasilis Karras performed in Detroit’s Greektown at the International Banquet & Conference Center in the Atheneum Hotel on May 6, presented by Titan Productions.

The concert drew a large contingent of fans from the Greek community who enjoyed the singer’s top hits. Mezze platters and bottle service were available for those in attendance.

The concert was part of Karras’ latest tour which included sold out stops at Melrose Ballroom in Astoria on April 30 and at the Annunciation Hall in Cranston, Rhode Island on May 7.