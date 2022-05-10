x

May 10, 2022

Greek Singer Vasilis Karras Performed in Detroit’s Greektown

May 10, 2022
By The National Herald
Vasilis Karras IMG_2486
Vasilis Karras performed in Detroit on May 6. Photo: Nick Phillips

DETROIT – Popular Greek singer Vasilis Karras performed in Detroit’s Greektown at the International Banquet & Conference Center in the Atheneum Hotel on May 6, presented by Titan Productions.

The concert drew a large contingent of fans from the Greek community who enjoyed the singer’s top hits. Mezze platters and bottle service were available for those in attendance.

The concert was part of Karras’ latest tour which included sold out stops at Melrose Ballroom in Astoria on April 30 and at the Annunciation Hall in Cranston, Rhode Island on May 7.

Vasilis Karras performed in Detroit on May 6. Photo: Nick Phillips
Vasilis Karras performed in Detroit on May 6. Photo: Nick Phillips

Giannis Antetokounmpo Mural in Milwaukee Complete

MILWAUKEE- There's now an enormous three-story realistic mural of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in downtown Milwaukee.

