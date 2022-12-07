x

December 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Society

Greek Shipping Owners Upset Over Price Cap Set on Russian Oil

December 7, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - A ferry arrives at the port of Piraeus near Athens during a 24-hour strike by the Panhellenic Seamen's Federation (PNO) to oppose the government decision of opening domestic sea transport to non-EU ships, at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greek shipping owners transporting Russian fossil fuels exempted from European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine are unhappy about a $60 per barrel limit put on the price.

The cap was set by the EU, Australia and the G7 nations of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States that came into force to the displeasure of the oligarchs, said China’s state TV channel GCTN.

The shippers said the price ceiling is a sanction against a commodity that was not penalized and could further disrupt global oil markets, as Russia produces 10 percent of world’s output.

“This price cap has three objectives,” European Commisson President Ursula von der Leyen said. “First, it strengthens the effect of our sanctions. Second, it will diminish Russia’s revenues. And third, at the same time, it will stabilize global energy markets because it allows some Russian seaborne oil to be traded and transported by EU operators-to third countries – as long as it is sold below the cap,” the report also added.

While most of the EU’s 27 member states applauded the decision as the bloc is trying to wean off reliance on Russian supplies, the coastal countries of Malta, Greece and Cyprus said it would be damaging to the shipping industry.

“Any sort of intervention of the liberal flow of commodities affects the transporters,” maritime economist George Xiradakis told CGTN Europe. “The Greek shipping companies and shipping companies in general are worried. This price cap will lead to a price war between other oil producing countries,” he said.

Tanker fleets in Greece have been legally transporting Russian fossil fuels since the conflict in Ukraine began in February but some are upset that Greek ships are helping to fund Russia’s ongoing attack.

“Certainly the oil tanker market is at the moment enjoying a balance in supply and demand. That is what they have on their mind rather than what will happen with commodities and the price cap,” said Xiradakis.

 

RELATED

Society
Shooting of Roma Teen by Greek Cop Sets Off New Fury, Protests

THESSALONIKI - The shooting in the head of a 16-year-old Roma boy by a police officer brought violent protests in Greece's second-largest city Thessaloniki that followed with wild demonstrations in Athens marking the 14th anniversary of a 15-year-old boy shot and killed by a police officer there.

Society
Christmas at Ellinikon Experience Park Kicks Off with Lighting of Holiday Lights on December 9
Politics
Tsipras Says Surveillance of Politicians, Military Chief Damaging

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Warnock or Walker? Georgia Runoff to Settle Last Senate Seat

ATLANTA — Georgia voters on Tuesday are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen.

Greece, a country of less than 11 million people, welcomed over 33 million tourists in 2019.

BEIJING — China rolled back rules on isolating people with COVID-19 and dropped virus test requirements for some public places Wednesday in a dramatic change to a strategy that confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.

ATHENS - Greek shipping owners transporting Russian fossil fuels exempted from European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine are unhappy about a $60 per barrel limit put on the price.

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.