x

June 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Economy

Greek Shipping Oligarchs Resist EU Sanctions On Russian Energy

June 7, 2022
By The National Herald
Russia Ukraine War Effectiveness of Sanctions
FILE - The tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/File)

ATHENS – As they kicked off their world’s largest exhibit for their sector, Greece’s shipping oligarchs are griping about European Union sanctions they said will keep them from moving Russian energy over the invasion of Ukraine.

The tycoons had gotten the New Democracy government to initially block sanctions on shipping so their vessels could keep profiting from transporting Russian oil although Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky said it was “blood money.”

The EU has now passed tougher measures – with some exemptions after Hungary’s pro-Russian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he would veto an outright ban on getting Russian oil.

That has led to confusion over what ships can carry, especially after Iran seized two Greek tankers in retaliation for Greece helping the United States confiscate Iranian oil off a vessel in Greek waters.

Shipowners are struggling to know what trades are still legal, leading Greek shipowner George Procopiou said. “Sanctions have never worked,” he told a Capital Link shipping conference in Athens, said Reuters.

“At least my recommendation … is to be clear on what is allowed and what is not because we are living in a gray area all the time, what is legal, what is illegal, and we see banks and insurance becoming more strict than the regulations are and that creates a lot of misunderstandings,” he said.

For now, the EU – which relies on Russia for up to 40 percent of its energy and is still buying it –  said it would to stop buying all Russian crude oil delivered by sea, two-thirds of all EU imports of Russian crude, from early December, and will ban all Russian refined products two months later.

“I think European leaders are making a mistake,” Evangelos Marinakis, Chairman of shipping group Capital Maritime, told the conference.

“Instead of penalizing Russia, we’re penalizing ourselves,” he also said.

RELATED

Politics
Tsipras: Greek National Health System Needs Reform

ATHENS - The coronavirus pandemic "highlighted the massive shortcomings on a global scale, a European one, and in Greece" of the health sector, after the memorandum years had already "dramatically drained" public health resources, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said at a health conference on Tuesday.

Politics
Greece Rejects Turkey’s Arguments about Demilitarizing the Islands
Society
Greece: 5,610 COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday, 19 Deaths

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNH at the Greek Parade on 5th Avenue of New York (Vids & Pics)

NEW YORK. The heart of worldwide Hellenism beats again on 5th Avenue.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings