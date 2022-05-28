Greek Shipowners Will Show Off Might at Posidonia 2022 Conference

Economy

FILE - The tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo, File)

ATHENS – Greek tax-free shipping oligarchs who control the seas and got the government to allow their vessels to keep moving Russian oil despite European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine will return to their feature showcase at the Posidonia 2022 conference.

The event had been cancelled for two years after the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2021, although there was a virtual conference but now with health measures pulled back it will be back to business as normal.

The world’s biggest shipping fair is finalizing the details for a plathora of conferences and seminars throughout the week of June 6-10 that will bring together the heavyweights of the industry.

Digitalization Demystified and All Hands on Deck: Shaping the Future of Seafaring are the two sessions of Seatrade Maritime’s inaugural summit in association with the Global Maritime Club.,said Kathimerini.

It will feature the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis with speakers from shipping companies in Greece and other countries talking about their business.

Chris Hayman, Emeritus Chairman of Seatrade, told the paper that, “This distinguished lineup of speakers is reflective of the important topics we wish to discuss both in panel discussions and with input from the audiences. Posidonia is a global and prestigious platform from which to do this, and we look forward to reuniting with friends and colleagues in person in June.”

Three generations of Greek shipowners and industry leaders will be featured and talk about the issues they face although they continued to prosper while the world suffered through the pandemic that goes on.

“Our conference will bring together shipping industry leaders, policy makers, social partners, academia, regulators and civil society to discuss, exchange and share knowledge and know-how on sustainable shipping while inspiring collective action to get onboard to save the seas,” said Olga Stavropoulou, Director-General of the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Assocation (HELMEPA) said.