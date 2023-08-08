Greek Shipowners Still Rule The World’s Waves, Grow 50% in 10 Years

Economy

FILE - A pedestrian walks as a woman rides a bicycle in front of docked ferries at Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Japan and China have been trying to close the gap but Greece’s shipping oligarchs – essentially tax-free – remain number one in the world and control 21 percent of the global merchant fleet in deadweight tonnage (DWT.)

That was the report from the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) for 2022-23 that showed the sector has 5,520 vessels and grew 10 percent in a decade, prospering despite two years of COVID-19 pandemic business slowdowns.

The report, said Seatrade Maritime, added that Greeks are investing heavily in newbuildings, with 241 vessels on order in April 2023, of approximately 19m DWT, making their fleets uncatchable.

https://www.seatrade-maritime.com/tankers/greek-shipowners-control-21-global-tonnage

It was estimated that more than 40 percent of eco-friendly oil tankers and 16 percent of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) carriers being built today will be delivered to Greek owners.

That makes the average age of the Greek-owned fleet about 10 years, lower than the global average of almost 11 years, as the oligarchs keep their ships up to date although many fly Flags of Convenience of other countries, not Greece.

According to the UGS, for the most strategic ship type categories, Greek owners control more than 70 percent of the total capacity of the European Union with Germany 6th in the world and Norway 8th, although it’s not in the EU.

Greece controls 80 percent of the EU-controlled bulk carriers, 73 percent of the oil tankers, and 17 percent of the container ships and more than a third of Greek ships fly flags of other EU countries.

The shipping sector said it contributes indirectly about 7 percent of Greece’s Gross Domestic Product and creates directly and indirectly hundreds of thousands of jobs in Greece although largely untaxed.

According to the UGS report, in 2022 inflows to the Greek Balance of Payments by sea transport surpassed 21 billion euros ($23.1 billion) which was said the largest in the last 20 years.