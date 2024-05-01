x

May 1, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Economy

Greek Shipowners Lead Shift in Container Market Dynamics

May 1, 2024
By TNH Staff
Germany China Port Investment
FILE --Container ships are seen at the Terminal Burchardkai at the port in Hamburg, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner,file)

ATHENS – The latest data from Clarksons, as reported by Naftemporiki, reveals significant shifts in the relationship dynamics between independent containership owners and liner shipping companies.

Previously dominating the sector, German shipowners have seen a steady decline in their fleet’s size since the global financial crisis of 2008. Over the past 16 years, Greek shipowners have now taken the lead, marking a significant transition in the industry landscape.

This change is indicative of broader trends, with Greek, Canadian, British, Chinese, and Japanese shipowners currently spearheading larger shipbuilding programs compared to their German counterparts.

The decline in the German fleet’s share has been pronounced, shrinking to 17% or 1.9 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from its pre-crisis level of 70%. This contraction was largely precipitated by the collapse of Germany’s KG (limited liability) system, which previously incentivized investments in container ships.

Conversely, Greek shipowners have experienced robust growth over the last decade, with key players like Costamare and Danaos doubling their fleets between 2010 and 2017. Many Greek shipping companies seized opportunities arising from the collapse of KG companies, either through ship acquisitions or investments in shipbuilding projects. This strategic positioning has solidified Greece’s prominence in the global shipping industry.

Canada has also witnessed a doubling of its share in the independently owned fleet since 2017, primarily driven by Seaspan’s impressive expansion efforts. Meanwhile, Japan and China have consistently expanded their fleets since 2010, further contributing to the evolving industry landscape.

While the fleet share of independent shipowners has decreased to 40% from 47% over the past decade, largely due to a surge in new ship orders from liner companies, the container charter market remains favorable for independent shipowners. Recent weeks have seen increased activity, particularly for vessels ranging from 1,500 to 2,900 TEUs.

TEUs, or twenty-foot equivalent units, are a standard measure used in the shipping industry to quantify cargo capacity. One TEU represents the cargo capacity of a standard 20-foot shipping container. This unit of measurement allows for easy comparison of cargo volumes across different types and sizes of containerships.

RELATED

Economy
Accelerated Expansion: Athens Medical Group’s Ambitious Investment Drive

ATHENS - Athens Medical Group is accelerating its investment drive, unveiling plans for three new projects this year according to a report in capital.

Economy
Surpassing Targets: Greece’s Q1 Tax Revenues Exceed Expectations
Economy
Southern Europe Leads Economic Growth, Surpassing Germany

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Protesters Clash at UCLA after Police Clear Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators from Columbia University

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dueling groups of protesters clashed Wednesday at the University of California, Los Angeles, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another.

Budget revenues from taxes in January-March 2024 exceeded expectations, totaling €14.

ATHENS - In a significant shift, southern European nations, once economic laggards, are now leading the Old Continent's economic development, even surpassing Germany, according to a recent article in the New York Times.

WASHINGTON - Peter Baker, the Greek-American Chief White House Correspondent for the New York Times, was among the honorees at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, DC on April 27.

ATHENS - The latest data from Clarksons, as reported by Naftemporiki, reveals significant shifts in the relationship dynamics between independent containership owners and liner shipping companies.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.