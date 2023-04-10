x

April 10, 2023

Greek Seismologist’s Joke about Santorini Volcano Found Unsettling

April 10, 2023
By The National Herald
Santorini Volcano. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
FILE - Santorini Volcano. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

SANTORINI – An April Fool’s Day joke about the “major possibility” that magma would shift toward a fictional volcano on the island of Santorini and “suck the waters of the Aegean,” got a Greek seismologist in really hot waters.

“From January onwards we have a gradual disappearance of magma beneath the volcano,” the post by Akis Tselentis, Director of  the Geodynamic Institute and Tsunami Center said on Facebook.

Santorini is home to what remains of an ancient volcano that had a massive eruption in 1600 B.C. and devastated the island and Minoan civilization and what’s left is a Caldera, and a second volcano, Kolumbo, lies 5 miles northeast under the sea and is active.

“Things are not well regarding Santorini,” Tselentis had said but the joke coming after a deadly earthquake in Turkey and a train tragedy in Greece killing 57 people didn’t leave people laughing.

While scientists have said the volcanoes are likely to erupt again it could be years or eons but the joke didn’t go over well, said Turkey’s pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah.

https://www.dailysabah.com/world/europe/faulty-humor-top-greek-seismologists-volcano-joke-backfires

A prosecutor ordered a preliminary investigation whether the post falls under a new Fake News law that provides penalties even for journalists and media outlets and was criticized by media freedom groups.

Tselentis then responded with a Facebook post of himself in a mock mugshot pose, holding a sign that read “guilty of April Fool’s joke,” and saying that, “We live in a country where humor is persecuted.”

There is still geothermal activity accompanied by seismic tremors around the island and the last major eruption of the most active part of the volcano, beneath the uninhabited black lava islet of Kameni, happened in 1950.

 

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

