x

December 7, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

Greek School Teacher Who Hit Female Student Twice in Class Fired

December 6, 2021
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/S telios Missinas, file)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/S telios Missinas, file)

ATHENS – It’s a rarity in Greece where strong unions protect civil services from harsh discipline but Greece’s Education Ministry fired a male teacher caught on video attacking a female student in the classroom.

He was not identified in keeping with Greek privacy laws but Kathimerini said the ministry accepted a recommendation by a disciplinary committee he should be terminated after the video caught him in the act.

He worked for an Attica vocational school and was let after the Regional Secondary Education Council met and decided to terminate the teacher’s contract citing misconduct, the report also said.

In the video, the teacher in the unidentified school is seen hitting the girl – who is reportedly 16 years old – twice. He slapped her and then pulled her hair before throwing her to the floor and hit her still again.

Her classmates rushed to protect her and attacked the teacher, one of them hitting him with his hands and feet and then trying to use a chair to defend the girl who was beaten but no cause was given for the teacher’s action nor when it happened.

RELATED

Society
No Respect: Cars Block Sidewalk Ramps for Disabled in Greece

ATHENS – It's no surprise to anyone who lives in Athens or has walked around the city and see cars parked even on sidewalks, at bus stops and so many block ramps for the disabled it's finally drawn the attention of government officials.

Politics
On Comeback Trail, Papandreou Reaches KINAL Leadership Final
Politics
PM Chairs Meeting on Digitalisation of Driving Licence Renewal

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

United States

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) 9th Annual New York Gala took place on December 4, in-person after last year’s virtual-only event, raising over $2 million to provide continued pandemic crisis relief and help foster Greek economic recovery opportunities after months of fiscal challenges.

Politics

MANCHESTER, NH – On December 3, Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) announced his campaign for re-election to Congress and launched a 14-community road trip across the First District to connect with voters and listen to their stories.

Church

BOSTON – V Rev. Protopresbyter Demetrios Tonias resigned from the Deanship of the Annunciation Cathedral of Boston for health reasons.

General News

Church

Video

New York Film Critics Name “Drive My Car” Best Film of 2021

NEW YORK — The New York Film Critics Circle on Friday named "Drive My Car," Ryusuke Hamaguchi's intimate three-hour epic and Haruki Murakami's short story adaptation, the best film of the year.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings