x

April 7, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Events

Greek School in St. Athanasios of Paramus Marks March 25

April 7, 2024
By Michael Kakias
March 25 Paramus
With ethnic pride and emotion, the students of the school honored the anniversary of the Greek Revolution. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

PARAMUS, NJ – The Greek School of St. Athanasios in Paramus, NJ, celebrated the anniversary of the start of the Greek Revolution on March 27 with songs, poems, theatrical performances, and narrations. The Pastor, Fr. Nikolaos Mataragas, in his welcoming speech, stated, “today we honor two celebrations, our independence and the Annunciation of the Theotokos. We cannot separate these two celebrations. The revolution could not have happened without God, and of course, God gave the Greeks opportunities to show their bravery, their will, and above all, their faith in the almighty God to guide them in this war. Without God, without the Virgin Mary, without the Church, there would have been no revolution. With the grace of God, soldiers, leaders, priests, the entire people had the courage to fight the Turks. With the Grace of God, we were liberated from slavery and prison; we were able to live free and worship God without persecution. Congratulations to the educators, staff, students, and parents for their love for the Greek school.”

Through The National Herald Tonia Yiangou, the school administrator, thanked all the teachers for their contributions, the parents for the excellent upbringing of the children, the students for their diligence, and the parents also for the trust they show in the Greek school.

With ethnic pride and emotion, the students of the school honored the anniversary of the Greek Revolution. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

The vice-presidents of the Parents Association, Kyriaki Emmanouilidis and Eleni Diamantopoulos,congratulated the children for their efforts, thanked the parents for their unwavering support in fulfilling the school’s goals, and the teachers who do a wonderful job of imparting Greek language, history, customs, and culture to the children. The president of the Parish Council, Spero Leakas, described March 25th as a celebration of unity among Greeks, congratulated the students who participated in the festive event, the educators who contributed to its implementation, expressed the full support of the Church for all the school and youth programs of the community, and called on all parish members to participate in the grand parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan on April 14.

Vasilis Fikaris, a member of the educational committee, described Greek-Americans as the best ambassadors of Hellenism in the United States, expressing their love and pride in their homeland.

(Some names have been transliterated from Greek to English)

RELATED

Events
Going on in Greek-American Community

THRU APRIL 7 NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York hosts the second iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring artist Alex Eagleton’s work ‘Day N Night’ on view through April 7, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan.

Politics
Meet & Greet with EU Parliament Candidate Niovi Christopoulou
Events
Evzones at the Greek Flag Raising Ceremony in Philadelphia

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

April Nor’easter With Heavy, Wet Snow Pounds Northeast, Knocks Out Power to Hundreds of Thousands

A major spring storm brought heavy snow, rain and high winds to the Northeast, downing trees and power lines and leaving nearly 700,000 homes and businesses without power at one point.

ATHENS - The temporary closing of businesses when the COVID-19 pandemic dropped a shroud and brought lockdowns forced Greeks and those living in the country to use online shopping for most goods, but also brought a proliferation of fraud by e-businesses.

Perhaps Greece’s greatest composer (Manos Hatzidakis fans would say not), Mikis Theodorakis is most remembered for the dance tune Zorba the Greek, which evokes images of Anthony Quinn teaching Alan Bates the syrtaki on a Cretan beach at the end of the film, giving millions of tourists an image of Greece.

THRU APRIL 7 NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York hosts the second iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring artist Alex Eagleton’s work ‘Day N Night’ on view through April 7, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan.

NEW YORK – With postal voting for the upcoming European Union Parliament elections now available for eligible Greek voters wherever they happen to live, exercising the right to vote is easier than ever.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.