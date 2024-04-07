Greek School in St. Athanasios of Paramus Marks March 25

With ethnic pride and emotion, the students of the school honored the anniversary of the Greek Revolution. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias
PARAMUS, NJ – The Greek School of St. Athanasios in Paramus, NJ, celebrated the anniversary of the start of the Greek Revolution on March 27 with songs, poems, theatrical performances, and narrations. The Pastor, Fr. Nikolaos Mataragas, in his welcoming speech, stated, “today we honor two celebrations, our independence and the Annunciation of the Theotokos. We cannot separate these two celebrations. The revolution could not have happened without God, and of course, God gave the Greeks opportunities to show their bravery, their will, and above all, their faith in the almighty God to guide them in this war. Without God, without the Virgin Mary, without the Church, there would have been no revolution. With the grace of God, soldiers, leaders, priests, the entire people had the courage to fight the Turks. With the Grace of God, we were liberated from slavery and prison; we were able to live free and worship God without persecution. Congratulations to the educators, staff, students, and parents for their love for the Greek school.”
Through The National Herald Tonia Yiangou, the school administrator, thanked all the teachers for their contributions, the parents for the excellent upbringing of the children, the students for their diligence, and the parents also for the trust they show in the Greek school.
The vice-presidents of the Parents Association, Kyriaki Emmanouilidis and Eleni Diamantopoulos,congratulated the children for their efforts, thanked the parents for their unwavering support in fulfilling the school’s goals, and the teachers who do a wonderful job of imparting Greek language, history, customs, and culture to the children. The president of the Parish Council, Spero Leakas, described March 25th as a celebration of unity among Greeks, congratulated the students who participated in the festive event, the educators who contributed to its implementation, expressed the full support of the Church for all the school and youth programs of the community, and called on all parish members to participate in the grand parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan on April 14.
Vasilis Fikaris, a member of the educational committee, described Greek-Americans as the best ambassadors of Hellenism in the United States, expressing their love and pride in their homeland.
(Some names have been transliterated from Greek to English)
THRU APRIL 7
