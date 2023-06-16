Greek School Graduation of Holy Trinity/St. Nicholas of Staten Island

United States

STATEN ISLAND, NY – On Sunday, June 12, the academic year came to a close at the graduation ceremony of the Greek School of Holy Trinity/St. Nicholas of Staten Island in the Cultural Center of the parish. Pastor Fr. Nikolaos Petropoulakos congratulated the students – for their efforts, zeal, and dedication shown throughout the year, the principal, Anastasia Mantasia – for her excellent educational work, and the parents – for their help and support. He noted the importance of preserving and spreading the Greek language, customs, and traditions.

In her welcoming speech, the school’s director, Anastasia Mandas said:

“I thank all of you parents who came here today to cheer on your children. All the students of our school deserve a big thumbs up for their efforts. Congratulations also to you for the good upbringing you are giving them as there has not been a single incident of improper or inappropriate behaviour.

“Honored today are the seniors of our school, Antonia Kaskone, Diana Vryonaki and Andreas Messaris. My dear children, it is with great emotion that we bid you farewell today, at this event dedicated to you. You have consistently studied and learned a language that is special and unique. You have endowed yourselves with a great merit. In the future, preserve it as a sacred legacy, promote it and improve it at every opportunity. Discover the timeless values of Hellenism on which modern civilisation and humanism are based.

“From the bottom of my heart, my children, I wish you good health and happiness in your lives. Set your goals high and strive to achieve them. Speak wisely. Think with kindness. Treat your fellow man with compassion. Walk with confidence, but not with arrogance and conceit. I wish you good progress [in your lives] and good luck in your studies.”

The president of the Parish Council congratulated the students and expressed the parish’s pride in the Greek school and its unreserved support for it.

Monetary awards were given to the graduating students by the Parish Council, the Philoptochos, the Cretan Philoxenia Association, and the parents’ association.