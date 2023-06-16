x

June 16, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

You’re reading 2 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

United States

Greek School Graduation of Holy Trinity/St. Nicholas of Staten Island

June 16, 2023
By Michalis Kakias
στατεν-Άιλαντ-1-1568x1176
Pupils of the Greek School of Holy Trinity/St. Nicholas of Staten Island sing the song 'In Manolis' tavern'. (Photo: National Herald/Michalis Kakias)

STATEN ISLAND, NY – On Sunday, June 12, the academic year came to a close at the graduation ceremony of the Greek School of Holy Trinity/St. Nicholas of Staten Island in the Cultural Center of the parish. Pastor Fr. Nikolaos Petropoulakos congratulated the students – for their efforts, zeal, and dedication shown throughout the year, the principal, Anastasia Mantasia – for her excellent educational work, and the parents – for their help and support. He noted the importance of preserving and spreading the Greek language, customs, and traditions.

In her welcoming speech, the school’s director, Anastasia Mandas said:
“I thank all of you parents who came here today to cheer on your children. All the students of our school deserve a big thumbs up for their efforts. Congratulations also to you for the good upbringing you are giving them as there has not been a single incident of improper or inappropriate behaviour.

“Honored today are the seniors of our school, Antonia Kaskone, Diana Vryonaki and Andreas Messaris. My dear children, it is with great emotion that we bid you farewell today, at this event dedicated to you. You have consistently studied and learned a language that is special and unique. You have endowed yourselves with a great merit. In the future, preserve it as a sacred legacy, promote it and improve it at every opportunity. Discover the timeless values of Hellenism on which modern civilisation and humanism are based.

“From the bottom of my heart, my children, I wish you good health and happiness in your lives. Set your goals high and strive to achieve them. Speak wisely. Think with kindness. Treat your fellow man with compassion. Walk with confidence, but not with arrogance and conceit. I wish you good progress [in your lives] and good luck in your studies.”

The president of the Parish Council congratulated the students and expressed the parish’s pride in the Greek school and its unreserved support for it.

Monetary awards were given to the graduating students by the Parish Council, the Philoptochos, the Cretan Philoxenia Association, and the parents’ association.

RELATED

Associations
AHEPA Hellas Honors Ambassador Tsunis & Supreme President Kokotas in Nafpaktos

NAFPAKTOS – United States Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis and AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas were honored at the opening event of the 24th AHEPA Hellas National Conference in Nafpaktos on June 9.

Events
Congratulations to the Graduates of the Hellenic American Academy
United States
George Nikolakakos’ Steinway Billiards in Astoria Closes

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.