June 13, 2022

Greek School Graduation at St. Thomas in Cherry Hill, NJ

June 13, 2022
The National Herald
St Thomas Cherry Hill GradsDSC_2885
The Greek School graduating class of 2022 tossed their caps in the air outside St. Thomas Church in Cherry Hill, NJ on June 9. Photo: Steve Lambrou

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Greek School graduation ceremony at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill took place on June 9, in the presence of Metropolis of New Jersey Chancellor Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis.

In an atmosphere of emotion but also joy, all the guests wished the graduates all the best. This year’s Valedictorian was Rafaella Hadjitheocharous, Salutatorian- Despina Hristoforatou, and in third place in the rankings was Ioanna Moustakas.

Presiding priest of the community Fr. Avgoustinos Psomas wished the children the best for their ongoing academic journey and pointed out the vital place of God in their lives.

The class of 2022 posed for a commemorative photo during the Greek School graduation ceremony at St. Thomas Church in Cherry Hill, NJ. Photo: Steve Lambrou

Guest speaker Sotiris Delimaris urged them to continue their effort not to erase the Greek language in this country.

Together with the students this year, Principal Panagiota Delimaris said goodbye after serving 19 years at St. Thomas Greek School.

With some sadness, all those present also said goodbye to teacher Elpida Christodoulakis who is retiring after teaching the Greek language for 36 years to generations of students.

St. Thomas Greek School Principal Panagiota Delimaris, teacher Elpida Christodoulakis, and Parents and Teachers Association President Caroline Kokkalis posed along with Metropolis of New Jersey Chancellor Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis, Fr. Avgoustinos Psomas and the graduates. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The top graduating students at St. Thomas Greek School in Cherry Hill, NJ, left to right: Valedictorian Rafaella Hadjitheocharous, Salutatorian Despina Hristoforatou, and ranked third Ioanna Moustakas. Photo: Steve Lambrou
Left to right: Metropolis of New Jersey Chancellor Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis, AHEPA Award recipient Ioanna Moustakas, Fr. Avgoustinos Psomas, and AHEPA Camden Chapter President Cosmas Diamantis. Photo: Steve Lambrou

