Greek School Graduation at St. Thomas in Cherry Hill, NJ

The Greek School graduating class of 2022 tossed their caps in the air outside St. Thomas Church in Cherry Hill, NJ on June 9. Photo: Steve Lambrou

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Greek School graduation ceremony at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill took place on June 9, in the presence of Metropolis of New Jersey Chancellor Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis.

In an atmosphere of emotion but also joy, all the guests wished the graduates all the best. This year’s Valedictorian was Rafaella Hadjitheocharous, Salutatorian- Despina Hristoforatou, and in third place in the rankings was Ioanna Moustakas.

Presiding priest of the community Fr. Avgoustinos Psomas wished the children the best for their ongoing academic journey and pointed out the vital place of God in their lives.

Guest speaker Sotiris Delimaris urged them to continue their effort not to erase the Greek language in this country.

Together with the students this year, Principal Panagiota Delimaris said goodbye after serving 19 years at St. Thomas Greek School.

With some sadness, all those present also said goodbye to teacher Elpida Christodoulakis who is retiring after teaching the Greek language for 36 years to generations of students.