Greek School Graduation at St. Thomas in Cherry Hill, NJ

The Greek School graduating class of 2022 tossed their caps in the air outside St. Thomas Church in Cherry Hill, NJ on June 9. Photo: Steve Lambrou
CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Greek School graduation ceremony at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill took place on June 9, in the presence of Metropolis of New Jersey Chancellor Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis.
In an atmosphere of emotion but also joy, all the guests wished the graduates all the best. This year’s Valedictorian was Rafaella Hadjitheocharous, Salutatorian- Despina Hristoforatou, and in third place in the rankings was Ioanna Moustakas.
Presiding priest of the community Fr. Avgoustinos Psomas wished the children the best for their ongoing academic journey and pointed out the vital place of God in their lives.
Guest speaker Sotiris Delimaris urged them to continue their effort not to erase the Greek language in this country.
Together with the students this year, Principal Panagiota Delimaris said goodbye after serving 19 years at St. Thomas Greek School.
With some sadness, all those present also said goodbye to teacher Elpida Christodoulakis who is retiring after teaching the Greek language for 36 years to generations of students.
THRU JUNE 30
ONLINE – Health and Religion, a series of online courses organized by the Prolepsis Institute in collaboration with the Hellenic Society of Medical Students of Greece and under the auspices of the Medical School of Athens, began on November 4 and runs until June 30.
PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.
The heart of Christianity and Orthodoxy beats in Jerusalem every Easter!
We have been blessed to bear witness in the troubled and holy land of the Middle East, where our Messiah was martyred, crucified, buried, rose from the dead, and ascended into heaven.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In