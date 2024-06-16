Greek School Graduation at St. George Community in Piscataway, NJ

Events

PISCATAWAY, NJ – In an atmosphere of emotion and pride, the Greek School graduation ceremony at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway was held on June 15.

The graduating students of the 6th grade, George Arhontoulis, George Vaskopoulos, Nicholas Vaskopoulos, Antonis Zimnis, Maria Stakias- excellence award, Fotini Orsioli, Angeliki Hatziapostolis, George Ambatiotakis, Yiannis Oikonomidis, Elizabeth Hionis, Konstantinos Xarhoulakos, in their speeches referred to their memorable moments at the school, thanked the teachers for everything they taught them and their parents for their love and support.

Students from pre-kindergarten through 5th grade sang, recited poems, and danced.

Presiding priest of the community Archimandrite Nektarios Cottros told The National Herald: “We have reached the end of the school year, full of good but also difficult moments. I am particularly moved because today we saw and heard children who, although they were born here in America, speak the Greek language so beautifully.”

“Many do not speak Greek at home and what they have learned is due to our school, the largest in northern New Jersey,” Fr. Cottros continued. “We have an amazing Greek education program, excellent teaching staff, parents who want to help their children and students who are eager to learn.”

“I wish the graduates success in all their endeavors and happiness in their lives, never to forget their school and church and one day to take up our own positions,” he said. “Many congratulations to everyone.”

Principal Toula Karamarkos congratulated the students for the diligence shown and the teachers, Maria Striki, Katerina Kourti-Gavalas, Vaso Koutsikarelis, Hariclea Christodoulou, and Chrysoula Plias for their professionalism and dedication.

Greek School Committee Chairperson Maggie Stavrianidis and Vice Chairperson Katerina Makridaki Rompos emphasized that everyone’s goal is to further upgrade the school.

They said: “Our children learn not only the Greek language but also the customs, history and traditions. We want them to speak and think in Greek with their family and friends. Have a good summer and may the next school year be even more successful.”

Parish Council President George Athanasopoulos expressed the pride of the parish for the Greek School, which he characterized as one of the best in New Jersey. He noted that it has the full support from the church and referred to the efforts made to preserve the Greek language for the younger generations and asked everyone to passionately support Greek education.

AHEPA, the Daughters of Penelope, and the families gave awards to the graduating students, George and Lefki Hadjiloucas, Spyros and Angeliki Hionis, Gerasimos and Dora Hionis, Antonis and Anna Kalogridis, Kosmas and Dimitra Kasimatis, Elias and Eftychia Mattas, Panos and Maggie Stavrianidis, and Nicholas Kehayas.