Greek Prosperity Masks Lingering Effects of Austerity

Society

ATHENS – Cafes bustling with both locals and tourists, with coffee shops brimming over, exude an air of optimism akin to the sweet scent of honeysuckle. However, for many Greeks, the anticipated economic recovery has not trickled down.

Foreign travelers continue to arrive at international and regional airports at a rapid pace, contributing to a growth rate of nearly 6% in 2022, albeit slightly less than before, as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attributed Greece’s resurgence to his conservative New Democracy party, which has deterred foreign investors who were previously apprehensive due to the anti-business policies of the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party.

While several indicators suggest a trajectory towards increased prosperity following the substantial 25% contraction of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the economic and austerity crisis of 2010-18, many households are not reaping the benefits and continue to face high costs.

In a feature highlighting the predicament faced by those not reaping the rewards, the news agency Reuters observed that the lingering effects of significant pay cuts, tax hikes, pension reductions, and job losses continue to impact many individuals today.

Individuals like Niki Klaoudatou, a single parent, express concerns about their day-to-day survival that are just as prevalent now as they were during the crisis, which was so severe that people were resorting to scavenging for food in dumpsters.

Klaoudatou stated that she will not be voting for either New Democracy or SYRIZA in the May 21 elections, which are anticipated to yield an inconclusive first round leading to a stalemate, followed by a second round in July before a government is formed.

“I will be voting for a smaller party to demonstrate my dissatisfaction with the major parties,” she said. Surveys indicate that due to changes in the electoral law implemented by a former SYRIZA government, neither party will secure enough seats to form a government, potentially even with a coalition partner.

The severe austerity measures, which disproportionately affected the less affluent while sparing the rich and certain sectors, such as parliamentary employees, were implemented in conjunction with three international bailouts totaling €326 billion ($353.71 billion), resulting in widespread hardship.

These loan packages were necessitated by years of excessive spending and the practice of patronage hiring by successive governments, resulting in substantial wage reductions. Despite the ongoing recovery, wages for many individuals have yet to return to pre-crisis levels.

For individuals like 40-year-old Klaoudatou, who works at a telephone company earning €850 ($922.25) per month before taxes – the same salary she received while working at a supermarket in 2004 – the so-called economic recovery has remained a mere theoretical concept.

Struggling with a mortgage, two young children, and high food bills, she explained to the news service that she cannot afford basic necessities. Prime Minister Mitsotakis has stated that despite the accelerating growth, it is not feasible to lower the 24% Value Added Tax (VAT) that has contributed to increased prices.

WAGES OF WORRY

His government responded by pressuring supermarket chains to implement a so-called Household Basket that aims to keep prices down on 51 essential items. However, food prices have not decreased.

“Even during the crisis – and this is the irony – I never thought twice before spending an extra euro,” Klaoudatou told Reuters, highlighting the ongoing worry that matches the fear induced by austerity measures and their lasting effects.

Vlassis Missos, a Fellow Researcher at the Greek Centre of Planning and Economic Research, stated to the news agency, “For workers and pensioners, the past 10 years have been stagnant. Any improvements in growth have not yet reached them.”

Mitsotakis has increased the minimum wage and pensions, marking the first rise since the crisis, and has promised to take further action if re-elected.

Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the major opposition SYRIZA party and former prime minister, who had previously compromised on his anti-austerity pledges during his tenure from 2015 to 2019, stated that if given another chance, he would also raise pensions, the minimum wage, and salaries.

Although Greece’s European Union lenders have ceased fiscal surveillance, the repayment of the bailouts will still take decades, and the government had to address the issue of soaring inflation in 2022, which has since subsided but remains a concern.

“From a fiscal perspective, we are still far from achieving a primary budget surplus, which is necessary for long-term debt sustainability,” stated Greek central banker Yannis Stournaras in an interview with the business newspaper Imerisia.

According to Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, 36.4% of Greeks had overdue bills in 2021, the highest proportion in the 27-member bloc. Additionally, the report noted that the number of households in Greece with housing costs exceeding 40% of their disposable income was also the highest in the EU, at 32.4% compared to the EU average of 10.4%.

As the European Central Bank raises interest rates at a record pace to control inflation, bills are increasing, while savings accounts offered by banks yield negligible interest, causing financial strain for many.

Klaoudatou, who shares a small apartment in the Athens suburb of Alimos with her two children and her mother, has witnessed her mortgage payment rise to €450 ($488.25) per month, an increase of €100 ($108.50) compared to a year ago.

Sharing expenses with her mother, who receives a monthly pension of around €850, Klaoudatou explains that managing finances is still challenging, and daily economizing is a necessity.

She recounted a difficult moment when she had to tell her 12-year-old son that he couldn’t go out with his friends due to financial constraints. “I felt terrible. Really, really terrible,” she expressed. “I would have never done that before.”