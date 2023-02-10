x

February 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

General News

Greek Running Tours – The Ultimate ‘Runcation’ Designed by Dean Karnazes

February 10, 2023
By The National Herald
Dean Karnezis Photos angelos zymaras for azsportsimages@angeloszymaras
Greek-American ultramarathoner Constantine ‘Dean’ Karnazes has joined with ActiveMedia Group to launch Greek Running Tours. Photo by Angelos Zymaras

ATHENS – The birthplace of the marathon, and birthplace of democracy, Greece is a land where history was created and legends were made, a land where magic and mythology come together. Known for its rich culture, illustrious past, stunning beaches and extraordinary food, the list of superlatives about Greece has filled many books, ancient and modern. This is a place of dazzling sunlight, dramatic peaks and wine dark sea where the grandeur and magnificence will sweep you away and leave you mesmerized and inspired.

As tribute to his Greek heritage and his desire to promote Greek tourism to a global audience, renowned Greek-American ultramarathoner Constantine ‘Dean’ Karnazes has joined together with the award-winning sports tourism and wellness agency ActiveMedia Group to launch: Greek Running Tours. Here is an opportunity to explore Greece on foot, immersing in the history and beauty, eating the food and experiencing this legendary land in a way that few tourists ever will.

Greek-American ultramarathoner Constantine ‘Dean’ Karnazes has joined with ActiveMedia Group to launch Greek Running Tours. Photo by Zagas Photography

Along with the running (and a walking option for non-runners) each day will include cultural experiences— from bread making in the mountains of Crete, to olive pressing in Kalamata— world-class accommodations, distinctive regional cuisine, and a full suite of spa and sports massage services that will stir the senses and soothe the soul. Each running route is distinctively designed and will be led by a local expert. Support is provided along the way so all you need to focus on is enjoying the running and delighting in the many captivating sights along the way.

If you’re seeking a unique, intimate and authentic way to experience Greece, you’ve come to the right place. At Greek Running Tours, luxury, gastronomy, culture and adventure coalesce into something unforgettable. The tours are designed for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities and adhere to the highest standards of sustainability and eco-tourism in every aspect. Come and experience the finest Greece has to offer at Greek Running Tours, the ultimate ‘runcation’.

Greek-American ultramarathoner Constantine ‘Dean’ Karnazes has joined with ActiveMedia Group to launch Greek Running Tours. Photo by Zagas Photography

Named by TIME magazine as one of the “100 Most Influential People in the World,” Greek-American ultramarathoning legend Constantine ‘Dean’ Karnazes once ran 50 marathons, in all 50 U.S. states, in 50 consecutive days. This New York Times bestselling author has raced and competed around the world, including running 135-miles nonstop across Death Valley and running a marathon to the South Pole. He has twice carried the Olympic Torch and is a recipient of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition Lifetime Achievement Award.

More information is available online: www.greekrunningtours.com.

RELATED

General News
Major Greek Media Outlet Shines Spotlight on Amb. Tsunis

ATHENS – As clear as is the case that George J.

Obituaries
Former Priest Arthur Saridakis Was 103
Obituaries
Memory Eternal – Fr. Peter C. Chrisafideis

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.