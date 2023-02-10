Greek Running Tours – The Ultimate ‘Runcation’ Designed by Dean Karnazes

General News

ATHENS – The birthplace of the marathon, and birthplace of democracy, Greece is a land where history was created and legends were made, a land where magic and mythology come together. Known for its rich culture, illustrious past, stunning beaches and extraordinary food, the list of superlatives about Greece has filled many books, ancient and modern. This is a place of dazzling sunlight, dramatic peaks and wine dark sea where the grandeur and magnificence will sweep you away and leave you mesmerized and inspired.

As tribute to his Greek heritage and his desire to promote Greek tourism to a global audience, renowned Greek-American ultramarathoner Constantine ‘Dean’ Karnazes has joined together with the award-winning sports tourism and wellness agency ActiveMedia Group to launch: Greek Running Tours. Here is an opportunity to explore Greece on foot, immersing in the history and beauty, eating the food and experiencing this legendary land in a way that few tourists ever will.

Along with the running (and a walking option for non-runners) each day will include cultural experiences— from bread making in the mountains of Crete, to olive pressing in Kalamata— world-class accommodations, distinctive regional cuisine, and a full suite of spa and sports massage services that will stir the senses and soothe the soul. Each running route is distinctively designed and will be led by a local expert. Support is provided along the way so all you need to focus on is enjoying the running and delighting in the many captivating sights along the way.

If you’re seeking a unique, intimate and authentic way to experience Greece, you’ve come to the right place. At Greek Running Tours, luxury, gastronomy, culture and adventure coalesce into something unforgettable. The tours are designed for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities and adhere to the highest standards of sustainability and eco-tourism in every aspect. Come and experience the finest Greece has to offer at Greek Running Tours, the ultimate ‘runcation’.

Named by TIME magazine as one of the “100 Most Influential People in the World,” Greek-American ultramarathoning legend Constantine ‘Dean’ Karnazes once ran 50 marathons, in all 50 U.S. states, in 50 consecutive days. This New York Times bestselling author has raced and competed around the world, including running 135-miles nonstop across Death Valley and running a marathon to the South Pole. He has twice carried the Olympic Torch and is a recipient of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition Lifetime Achievement Award.

More information is available online: www.greekrunningtours.com.