Greek Rescue Team Finds Boy Alive amid the Rubble in Hatay

HATAY – A Greek EMAK emergency rescue team has found a 15-year-old boy still alive in the rubble of a building in the Turkish city of Hatay in the early hours of Wednesday, increasing the number of people rescued by the Greek team to four. A second special rescue unit is departing from Thessaloniki on Wednesday to assist in the search for survivors, at Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ orders.

The Greek rescuers also recovered the bodies of another two people, a 17-year-old boy and a man aged about 40, both unresponsive.

The second Greek rescue team will also be operating in Hatay. With the arrival of the second team, the Greek mission will have a total of 36 EMAK rescue workers and three dogs, eight doctors and paramedics, two officers, engineers and the head of the Hellenic Earthquake Planning and Protection Organisation, Efthymios Lekkas.