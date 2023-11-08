Greek Refugee Camp Police Officer Convicted of Forgery After EU Prosecution 

Society

ATHENS – A Greek police officer at a refugee detention center was found guilty of forgery for submitting fake receipts for travel and accommodation in a case brought by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in an Athens court.

A Lieutenant, he wasn’t named by the office in a case that came under EU jurisdiction as the money came from the bloc’s Internal Security Fund (ISF,) the court finding he had not incurred the expenses for which he sought payment.

He was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 3 years, and fined 4000 euros ($4270) said EPPO, adding he was on Kos, one of five Greek islands near the coast of Turkey, where refugees come after leaving their homelands.

https://www.eppo.europa.eu/en/news/greece-police-officer-assigned-refugee-centre-convicted-eppos-first-verdict-greek-courts

He was accused of having used a false stamp and forged signature of the service provider, the charges saying the fake expenses for which he sought reimbursement amounted to 12,000 euros ($12,809.)

This is the first EPPO conviction in Greece since the start of its operations in June 2021, the office being responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU.