Greek Red Cross Sends Third Dispatch of Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

ATHENS – The Hellenic Red Cross on Tuesday sent the third consignment of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian border. Specifically, three trucks filled with roughly 50 tons of humanitarian aid departed on Tuesday from the Red Cross warehouses, bound for Ukraine, in the presence of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides. The humanitarian aid, consisting of non-perishable foods, bottled water, antiseptics, medical supplies and pharmaceuticals which will be delivered to the warehouses of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Chernivtsi, so that it can be handed out directly to the citizens.

“I am here today at a major dispatch of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian borders and probably in Ukraine, in order to alleviate the pain of the people that are in the war zones,”, Stylianides said and thanked the president of the Hellenic Red Cross Antonis Avgerinos who, as he said, is the “soul of this great effort”.