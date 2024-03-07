x

March 7, 2024

Greek Real Estate Revival: Prices Surge, Defying Economic Odds

March 6, 2024
By TNH Staff
A general view of the city of Athens with the ancient Acropolis hill on the background, Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
athens buildings

ATHENS – Greece’s economic and austerity crisis from 2010 to 2018, which brought devastating austerity measures and saw real estate prices drop to the point where people almost couldn’t give away apartments or houses, has turned around significantly. Apartment prices in Greece rose by 13.4% in 2023, compared to an 11.9% rise in 2022, according to data by the Bank of Greece, showing a 25.3% jump in those two years with no signs of letting up.

Inflation, a lack of new construction, and the Golden Visa program that let rich foreigners scoop up apartments and homes and put them on short-term rental platforms like Airbnb have been big factors too, driving out long-time residents and driving up rents. Price inflation for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, rose by 11% for apartments less than five years old and 12.4% for those over five years old, but the country’s accelerating economic recovery isn’t reaching everyone. In 2023, the average price inflation rate for old apartments was 12.4%, as opposed to 12.5% in 2022, while the price inflation rate for new apartments was 14.2% in 2023 and 11.6% in 2022.

Apartment prices rose by 10.8% in Athens, 14.6% in Thessaloniki, 13.9% in other large cities, and 11.2% in the rest of the country – compared to 2022 when prices then rose 13.7%, 16.2%, 14.5%, and 10.8%, respectively. The country’s urban areas saw apartment prices rise by an average of 12.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The average yearly price inflation for 2023 overall was 13.9%.

Wages have not kept pace, and pensions were only recently increased for the first time in 14 years, held down by austerity measures. Households are struggling to pay for the high cost of food as well as housing.

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) held its Third Hippocratic Oath Symposium on March 5 at Lenox Hill Hospital's Einhorn Auditorium in New York City.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

