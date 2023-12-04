x

December 4, 2023

Greek Rap Singer Blew Up and Robbed Cash Machines to Pay for Music Videos, Police Say

December 4, 2023
By Associated Press
ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΛΙΚΟ, ΜΟΤΟΣΥΚΛΕΤΑ (ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
(FILE Photo by Raphael Georgiadis/ EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Police in Greece have arrested a rap artist accused of using explosives to rob cash machines and finance his music videos, authorities said Monday.

The 28-year-old Greek singer, who was not named, was arrested over the weekend with two other suspects aged 26 and 27 after police raided a property near Athens and searched several vehicles.

Police seized 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) of explosives, an M16 assault rifle, four handguns and just over 200,000 euros ($217,200) in cash.

“They laundered money by spending exorbitant amounts via the music industry or by gambling at casinos,” police Brig. Gen. Ioannis Skouras alleged.

Police spokeswoman Constantia Dimoglidou alleged the gang was linked to 10 ATM attacks in several parts of Greece, mostly in isolated locations, stealing an estimated 710,000 euros ($770,000) in total.

The three suspects face charges of multiple counts of robbery, illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession and use of explosives and vehicle theft.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

