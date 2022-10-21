Greek Public Debt at 359.110 Billion Euros in Q2

Economy

ATHENS – Greek public debt grew to 359.110 billion euros in the second quarter of 2022, from 354.114 in the same period last year, Hellenic Statistical Authority said in a report on Friday. More specifically, general government revenue was 27.385 billion euros, up from 21.464 billion in the second quarter of 2021, income and property taxes totaled 6.0 billion euros (21.9% of total revenue), up from 4.713 billion in 2021 and social contributions totaled 7.416 billion euros (27.1% of total revenue) up from 6.229 billion last year.

General government spending totaled 25.830 billion euros, up from 24.890 billion in the same period last year. Primary spending was 24.508 billion (23.699 billion in 2021), payroll spending was 5.652 billion (21.9% of total spending) from 5.607 billion in 2021 and social benefits totaled 10.730 billion (41.5% of total spending) from 10.034 billion in 2021. Subsidies totaled 1.882 billion euros (7.3% of total spending) from 2.203 billion in 2021. The primary balance of the general government recorded a surplus of 2.877 billion euros in the second quarter of 2022, from a deficit of 2.235 billion last year.

Greek Gross Domestic Product totaled 181.675 billion euros in 2021, while the general government’s deficit was 13.6% (7.5% of GDP) and the general government’s gross debt in nominal prices was 353 billion euros, Hellenic Statistical Authority said in its report sent to Eurostat.