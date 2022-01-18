x

Greek Prosecutors Probing Woman’s Gang Rape Claim in Thessaloniki

January 18, 2022
By The National Herald
(File photo: Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
(File photo: Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

THESSALONIKI – An allegation by a 24-year-old woman that she was raped by three men at a New Year’s Eve party in Greece’s second-largest city Thessaloniki has led a Supreme Court prosecutor to begin an investigation.

The woman, who was not identiified, said she was at a party at a luxury hotel at the invitation of a friend and said it was packed by businesspeople and she left after not feeling well but then booked a room to stay there.

She said three men approached her in an elevator and that she passed out and awoke the next morning undressed and with men’s clothing around her and that she reported to police she was raped.

Coming during a time when Greece is in the spotlight for a number of cases of femicide and sex scandals in a number of sectors, from sports to the arts – and a gang rape case on Cyprus in 2019, the report set off a social media storm.

Investigators are also looking into claims that a large pimping ring exists in the city that seeks to push young women into prostitution at parties like the one she attended, said Kathimerini.

She was said to have identified two of the men whom she said sexually assaulted her but no names were given although a 27-year-old was arrested but them released, the paper said, under conditions not given.

