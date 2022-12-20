Greek Prosecutors on Predator Spying Case Request Information from US Authorities

Politics

ATHENS. Two Greek prosecutors investigating the case of phonetapping allegations through the Predator spying software requested the collaboration of American judicial authorities in their work.

Specifically, the Greek investigators are trying to trace the digital footprints of electronic addresses included in text (SMS) messages, through which Predator was installed on the cellphones of individuals or entities bringing charges. The electronic addresses appear to belong to one or more companies based in the United States, and American authorities’ contribution relates to locating them.

The prosecutors said in their document to the US that their investigation could lead to criminal liability for the violation of communications and personal data laws.

Meanwhile, the judges continue to hear testimony from witnesses, as they await the review of confiscated materials by the police’s electronic crimes division, which raided offices and homes of individuals involved in Predator-related activities.