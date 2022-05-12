Greek Prosecutor Wants Life Sentences Upheld for Rhodes Rape, Murder

Society

ATHENS – Two men sentenced to life in prison for the brutal rape and murder of 21-year-old Eleni Topaloudi on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes should stay there, a prosecutor said, calling on judges to reject their appeals – and tack on another 15 years.

The prosecutor said the men, now 22 and 24, plotted the cold-blooded torture and slaying of the university student, raping her and throwing her alive into the sea to drown. She had threatened to report them for sexual assault, it was said.

The convicts tried to blame each other but the prosecutor said it took two to overcome her and that she was struck in the head with a heavy object and lay bleeding in the bathtub in the apartment of one of them.

It took two people to load her into the car while she was in a near-lifeless state and two to take her out again and throw her off the edge of a cliff into the sea, in a bid to make sure she died and her body was washed away, said the report in Kathimerini.