Greek Prosecutor Wants Guilty Verdicts for Deadly 2018 Mati Fire

Society

A firefighter sprays water on the fire in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Monday, July 23, 2018. Regional authorities have declared a state of emergency in the eastern and western parts of the greater Athens area as fires fanned by gale-force winds raged through pine forests and seaside settlements on either side of the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – A prosecutor asked for guilty verdicts for 21 people, including four formerly high-ranking state officials charged over the July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 104 people and devastated the seaside town of Mati.

The prosecutor, Panagiotis Maniatis, said there were significant deficiencies in the firefighting response, including water-dropping aircraft in the disaster that occurred when the Radical Left SYRIZA was in power.

The government at the time didn’t have a disaster response plan nor a system to alert people on their cell phones of the fire, for which then premier Alexis Tsipras took “political responsibility” but wasn’t charged.

But other state officials were, including in the fire department and regional party authorities, the prosecutor saying failures to coordinate the response were criminal acts and omissions that built the death toll.

Maniatis said that the commander of the Unified Operations Coordination Center (ESKE), Ioannis Fostieris, then Fire Chief and Deputy Fire Chief Vassilis Matthaiopoulos, should be found guilty for a series of omissions that contributed to the failure to deal with the deadly fire.

He also proposed that Nikolaos Papagiotopoulos, then head of the Attica Fire Services, be found guilty for not recommending an organized preventive evacuation of residents.

“It was the second largest tragedy in terms of number of victims worldwide, there were dozens of dead, injured and burned in just two and a half hours,” he said, many victims trapped in their cars when mistakenly misdirected into the path of the fire.