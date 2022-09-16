Greek Prosecutor Wants Fake Doctor Convicted Over 6 Deaths

Society

ATHENS – A man who posed as a doctor and accused of the deaths of six people seeking treatment for cancer should be convicted for homicide, a Greek prosecutor has recommended.

That came in the trial of Nikolaos Kontostathis, known as Dr. Kontos, who authorities said posed as an oncologist from 2010-19 despite having no experience or even connection to medicine, said Kathimerini.

It wasn’t explained why it took authorities nine year to catch up to him nor why the deaths weren’t linked to his phony treatments as he claimed he had cured cancer and lured gullible clients.

He is accused of 12 counts of murder and 14 attempted murders of cancer patients, the prosecutor asking for convictions for 5 attemptd homicides but said three other counts of trying to kill people were misdemeanors.

The prosecutor, the report said, asked for the acquittal of all 16 of his co-defendants accused of aiding and abetting his criminal behavior, including doctors, a nun and a former minister, no reason given for leniency.