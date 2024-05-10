x

May 10, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Greek Prosecutor Urges Trial Over Death of Man Pushed Off Ferry Boat

May 10, 2024
By The National Herald
Greece Ferry Death
FILE - The ferry boat Blue Horizon is docked during seamen's unions strike at the port of Piraeus, near Athens on Sept. 3, 2018. A Greek island ferry captain and three of his crew faced homicide charges on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, over the death of a late passenger who was pushed by crew members into the sea as he tried to force his way onto the departing Blue Horizon in the country's main port of Piraeus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

ATHENS – The captain and three crew members of a Blue Horizon ferry boat charged in the death of a passenger pushed off the back of a ship in September, 2023 should be tried, a Piraeus prosecutor said.

Antonis Karyotis, 36, drowned in the swirling wake of the ship as it left port, pushed off a ramp he had jumped on to in an attempt to reboard the vessel as it was pulling away.

State broadcaster ERT said the man who pushed him and the others face charges of intentional homicide and abuse of power and the Captain for dangerous intervention in ship transport resulting in death and attempted drowning by omission.

The Lieutenant on the boat was seen on video pushing Karyotis off as the passenger tried to come up the ramp. The crew member was heard on audio telling the captain “I thought he was black, Pakistani.”

But Karyotis had a ticket and had gotten off the ferry heading for Crete for some reason before rushing back as it was leaving and jumped onto a boat ramp not pulled back up yet.

That was in violation of regulations as was the Coast Guard not having an officer there for the departure, media reports said, with the crew member and Captain detained over the incident that shocked the country.

The voice recordings were released by broadcaster MEGA without saying what the source was or if the discussion was on the bridge or somewhere else on the vessel operated by Blue Horizon.

In the audio, Karyotis – who other media reports indicated had a disturbed state and took the ferry frequently – is referred to as a “fool” by the crew in mocking terms, the comments also seen as racist.

“I thought he didn’t have a ticket. I thought he was black, Pakistani, because he was out there walking around. But he didn’t show us any ticket. All he said to me was ‘I will travel,’” the crew member who pushed him is heard saying.

The two called the victim “m@@@@α crazy”, while the Captain instructed the Lieutenant not to say much about what happened although the ship traveled some 45 minutes before the Coast Guard ordered it to turn around.

RELATED

Society
WWF Says Greek Islands Building Rampage “Reckless,” Must Stop Now

Runaway development on Greek islands grabbing public beaches the government said it wants to protect - while luring foreign investors to build luxury facilities - has to cease, said the head of the WWF’s Mediterranean office Alessio Satta.

Politics
SYRIZA Leader Kasselakis, Husband Will Have Greek Wedding on Crete
Society
Greek Actress Anna Panagiotopoulou Laid to Rest in Athens

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Scores of Starving and Sick Pelicans Are Found Along the California Coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scores of sick and starving pelicans have been found in coastal California communities in recent weeks and many others have died.

May your Mother’s Day be celebrated with spring’s colorful flowers and may the cards you give or receive be filled with gratitude and heartfelt wishes.

NICOSIA - It’s pointless to resume talks to reunify Cyprus because he wants the world to recognize the northern third of the island occupied since 1974 Turkish invasions, Turkish-Cypriot hardline leader Ersin Tatar told UN Special Envoy Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar.

ATHENS - The captain and three crew members of a Blue Horizon ferry boat charged in the death of a passenger pushed off the back of a ship in September, 2023 should be tried, a Piraeus prosecutor said.

Runaway development on Greek islands grabbing public beaches the government said it wants to protect - while luring foreign investors to build luxury facilities - has to cease, said the head of the WWF’s Mediterranean office Alessio Satta.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.