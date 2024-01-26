x

January 26, 2024

Greek Prosecutor Says Mother Killed Daughter After Earlier Failing

January 26, 2024
By The National Herald
[366307] ΔΙΚΗ ΤΗΣ ΡΟΥΛΑΣ ΠΙΣΠΙΡΙΓΚΟΥ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ /EUROKINISSI)
Trial of 35-year-old Roula Pispirigou, accused of the death of her 9-year-old daughter Georgina. (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS /EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A 35-year-old Greek mother should be found guilty for killing her 9-year-old daughter, a prosecutor recommended at the trial of Roula Pspirigou, saying the woman had earlier failed in another attempt to murder her.

Prosecutor Eleftheria Spyridonakou argued that the evidence of Pispirigou’s guilt was overwhelming in the death of her daughter, Georgina, the mother also accused of killing her two other children.

The trial that shocked society has lasted almost a year and had 89 sessions with more than 60 witnesses testifying. Pispirigou is accused of administering a lethal dose of the drug ketamine to Georgina, while the child was being treated in hospital in January 2022.

According to the indictment, she also murdered her two other daughters, aged 6 months and 3 years, in 2019 and 2021 and will face trial for those after her current trial ends.

