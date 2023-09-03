x

Greek Prosecutor Probing Spartans Party Leader Over “Mafia” Remarks

September 3, 2023
By The National Herald
[363216] ΒΟΥΛΗ - ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ ΠΡΟ ΗΜΕΡΗΣΙΑΣ ΔΙΑΤΑΞΗΣ ΣΕ ΕΠΙΠΕΔΟ ΑΡΧΗΓΩΝ ΚΟΜΜΑΤΩΝ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
Opposition party Spartiates leader Vassilis Stigas lashed out at his MPs who did not attend parliament at Thursday's debate on the wildfires. (Photo by DIMITROPOULOS SOTIRIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A complaint by the leader of Greece’s far-right Spartiates (Spartans) Vassilis Stigas that some of his small band of lawmakers are under the influence of “outside centers,” likening them to the “Greek Mafia” gained the attention of Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adeilini, who ordered an investigation.

He had also talked about some in his party under the control of a “Don Coreleone” unnamed figure, referring to the fictional character in the movie The Godfather, with media reports suggesting his party is being controlled from prison by Ilias Kasidiaris, former spokesman for the Golden Dawn neo-Nazi party.

Kasidiaris threw his support behind the Spartans ahead of the June 25 second round of elections in which he was again barred from taking part but with his power among the far-right still said formidable.

Stigas booted three of his party’s 11 other lawmakers when they weren’t present for a debate in Parliament on the New Democracy government’s handling of wildfires raging across the country.

Another said he would leave the party to become an Independent, as did a second, which would leave the Spartans with only seven seats in the 300-member party and with even less of a voice.

