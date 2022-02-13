Greek Prosecutor Probes Testimony Leaks in Soccer Fan’s Murder Case

Society

FILE- Police officers in escort three men to the courthouse in the northe port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

THESSALONIKI – The lead prosecutor in the case of the murder of a 19-year-old student in a soccer fan rivalry in Greece’s second-largest city is investigating how testimony from two of his friends, who were also attacked, was leaked.

That was said to have happened in two hearings into the investigation of the slaying of Alkis Kambanos in the Feb. 1 assault, the prosecutor said to have asked a magistrate hearing it to determine if there were any criminal violations of judicial confidentiality, said Kathimerini.

The two witnesses gave testimony to the magistrate about what happened in the assault in which 10 men poured out of two cars and went after the three victims, with Kambanos hit on the head with a crowbar as he pleaded for it to stop, and then stabbed in the leg with a curved knife.

That led to his bleeding out on the street while surveillance video showed the attackers running to getaway cars but all were apprehended within days, including one who fled to his native Albania but turned himself in and has been returned to Greece.

Other leaks were said to have included testimony from a 22-year-old suspect and messages exchanged between the alleged attackers, the paper said, although it wasn’t indicated who may have gotten the information or why.