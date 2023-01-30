x

January 30, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Society

Greek Prosecutor Orders Investigation of Alleged Police-Mobster Ties

January 30, 2023
By The National Herald
ΔΥΟ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΝΕΚΡΑ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΗΡΑΚΛΕΙΟ(ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos, file)

ATHENS – Supreme Court Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos ordered an urgent preliminary inquiry into the claims by the newspaper To Vima that unnamed high-ranking Greek police officers offered protection to underworld bosses.

The article said conversations on mobile phone chat apps such as Viber and WhatsApp, that are supposed to be encrypted, were about gang leaders executed in contract killings.

Top police officials could be heard saying that would help fuel smuggling rings and other criminals by not investigating them and allow them to operate without police interference, the report said.

A part of the conversations was revealed after the murder of a fuel station owner, that business said to involve mobsters demanding protection money from business owners and threatening them otherwise.

In December, 2022, gunshots were fired into the air outside a gas station in the northeastern Attica suburb of Glyka Nera with police investigating if organized crime rackets directed it, but no result yet.

State broadcaster ERT said that seven shots were fired from a car outside a gas station that is run by the family of a 38-year-old man who was gunned down in June that year in nearby Gerakas.

“I heard the first shot, got up to look at what was happening and saw the passenger shooting (while the car was) in motion,” an unnamed security guard working at the gas station at the time of the incident told ERT.

Investigators were said to believe the shots were fired in the air as a warning to the family of the murdered man, the victim’s father allegedly complaining his son was being blackmailed by a protection racket.

RELATED

Politics
In Japan, Mitsotakis Meets  Crown Prince, Pushes Investments in Greece (Video)

TOKYO - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' hunt for more foreign investors to speed a recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down took him to Japan where he met Crown Prince Akishino and pitched government officials about Greece.

Politics
SYRIZA Sees Upset Win Coming in Greek Spring Elections, Taking Power
Politics
Turkey is ‘Once again Distorting Reality’ Regarding Muslim Minority, Athens Says

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.