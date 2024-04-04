Greek Prosecutor Charges 11 Far-Right Spartiates MP’s With Electoral Fraud

Politics

ATHENS – Eleven Members of Parliament from Greece’s far-right Spartiates (Spartans) party are facing charges of electoral fraud from a Supreme Court prosecutor who had been investigating possible ties to jailed former Golden Dawn leader Ilias Kasidiaris.

Only Spartiates leader Vassilis Stigas won’t be charged, said Kathimerini, reporting that all the party’s other lawmakers are being prosecuted over how they were elected in June, 2023 polls after earlier reports said Kasidiaris was behind them and the real leader.

Kasidiaris, who broke off from Golden Dawn to form his own party had sought election as well but that was struck down by the Parliament and the courts but reports have lingered that he’s the power behind the Spartiates and influencer.

The prosecutor, Georgia Adeilini, is targeting him as well as one of his lawyers, Sotirios Metaxas, for alleged complicity in deceiving the electorate, the report said, adding that she found the 11 Spartiates were getting support and guidance from Kasidiaris from his cell.

They effectively “used the Spartiates party as a front for a new political entity under Kasidiaris, thereby aiding him in circumventing the electoral restrictions imposed by election legislation,” the prosecutor’s report said.

The investigation was said to have found Kasidiaris had frequent contacts with Spartiates candidates and that he unlawfully connected with them, prohibited because he was convicted for being a member of a criminal organization.

The probe began after Stigas appeared at the prosecutor’s office in September 2023 and alleged that his lawmakers were under the influence of “outside centers” and employing “Greek Mafia and Don Corleone” practices, but then retracted what he said.