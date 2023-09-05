x

September 5, 2023

Greek Professor: The Unprecedented Rainfall in Thessaly an Extreme Phenomenon

September 5, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΚΑΚΟΚΑΙΡΙΑ ΣΤΗ ΜΗΛΙΝΑ ΠΗΛΙΟΥ (ΘΑΝΑΣΗΣ ΚΑΛΛΙΑΡΑΣ / EUROKINISSI)
Floodwaters cover a car and the yards of houses in Milina village, Pilion region, central Greece, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (Photo by Euroknissi/Thanasis Kaliaras)

ATHENS – “The unprecedented in the wider area of eastern Thessaly is an extreme phenomenon,” the Professor of Dynamic Tectonics, Applied Geology and Natural Disaster Management Efthymios Lekkas said on Tuesday. As he pointed out, especially in Pelion, more than 500mm of rain was recorded in a limited period of time with extremely high speed.

“The amount of rainfall, although unprecedented, is completely justified based on the new data of the climate crisis on the one hand, and on the other hand due to the proximity to the sea and the location of Pelion in general,” he noted adding that “despite the fact that the risk was extremely high, the first picture of the impact on the infrastructure in the area of Pelion is positive.”

Lekkas underlined that “the infrastructure in the mountainous areas of Pelion are particularly resistant to corresponding weather phenomena, given that after the rains of 2017 and the disasters that were caused, a systematic effort was made by the Region of Thessaly to build the infrastructure based on new data, which contributed to the increased durability of the projects.”

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

