x

March 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Greek Professor Charged with Spreading Fake COVID Claims

March 29, 2022
By The National Herald
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Vasilis Ververidis)
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Vasilis Ververidis)

THESSALONIKI – An Aristotle University Professor of Clinical Pharmacology who is a prominent anti-vaxxer went on trial for claiming that Greece’s former deputy health minister Nikos Hardalias suffered a heart attack after being inoculated against COVID-19.

Dimitris Kouvelas had been indicted after an investigation under the New Democracy government’s new Fake News Law which can be used against anyone believed to be spreading fake claims about the pandemic, including journalists.

Kouvelas had also said that Hardalis, who was a leader in the fight against the pandemic, should have reprimanded the National Organization for Medicines (EOF) for approving the vaccines, reported Kathimerini.

Kouvelas is a favorite of rabid anti-vaxxers who spread the Coronavirus and weren’t required to take the shot after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis backed away from a pledge to consider making them mandatory.

In August, 2020, as the pandemic was raging during a year when lockdowns were being imposed and before vaccines were made, Kouvelas had said that a woman would be more at risk of being groped than being infected with COVID if she got too close to him.

Protesters who supported him for his stance against vaccines and the pandemic gathered outside the courthouse, anti-vaxxers believing they are not safe or effective or part of an international conspiracy to alter their DNA or also control their minds.

RELATED

Society
Greek Cops Serving Summonses Put Back on Regular Duties

ATHENS – After scores of police officers had been taken off assignments guarding VIPs to bolster the force, another 1500 who had been serving process papers were also returned to regular duties.

Economy
Spyros Theodoropoulos to Acquire 45% of Shares in ION SA
Economy
Enough Food, But Greece Looks to Making More Sunflower Oil

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Traveling Art, an Inclusive Documentary

ATHENS - “Art is one type of effective medicine,” says author Vassilis Vassilikos.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings