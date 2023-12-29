x

December 29, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Community

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Sends Message to Omogenia via TNH

December 29, 2023
By The National Herald
[366076] ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥΓΕΝΝΙΑΤΙΚΑ ΚΑΛΑΝΤΑ ΣΤΟΝ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis listens to the Christmas carols at the Maximos Mansion, Sunday December 24, 2023 (GIORGOS KONTARINIS / EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has addressed a New Year’s message to the Hellenic Diaspora through The National Herald, emphasizing that the relationship of the Greek state with the Diaspora “is and will remain its priority.” Prime Minister Mitsotakis refers both to the lifting of restrictions on the participation of expatriates in elections and the new voting by mail provisions, as well as the ongoing National Strategy for Hellenism Abroad.

The full text of the Prime Minister’s message follows:

Fellow countrymen and countrywomen, shortly before the arrival of the new year, I address all of you with special emotion. To the Greeks who, although living and creating beyond the country’s borders, constitute an integral part of it, you are ambassadors of the homeland in the countries where you thrive, bridges of communication with their people, and living cells of Hellenism, honoring its roots by projecting its values everywhere.

For all these reasons, relations with the Diaspora have been, are, and will be a priority of the State. With the most recent initiative, the lifting of all obstacles to the participation of voters outside Greece in elections, and most importantly, the establishment of voting by mail, already as of the European elections of June [2024]. So that everyone has a voice about what is happening in the homeland without expense and inconvenience.

At the same time, the National Strategy for Hellenism Abroad is evolving, focusing on the Greek language, our cultural heritage, and education, while with the continuous digitalization of consular procedures, your access to state services is simplified and expedited. After all, on the gov.gr website, there is now a special section for requests exclusively regarding the Diaspora.

These are just some of the choices made by the government for the benefit of our Diaspora. That’s why we will remain its steadfast supporters, honoring its invaluable contribution to the national path towards progress. With these thoughts, therefore, I would like to express my warmest wishes for the New Year. May 2024 be full of health and smiles for everyone.

RELATED

Community
Kasselakis Sends Holiday Greetings to Community, Offers New Diaspora Vote Proposal

NEW YORK – Stefanos Kasselakis, the leader of the Official Opposition and president of Greece’s SYRIZA party, sent holiday greetings to the Greek-American community through The National Herald on the occasion of his visit to the United States for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

General News
The Seven Seas Diner in Great Neck, Long Island is Now Paros Grille
Church
A Christmas Reflection of Metropolitan Methodios of Boston

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

The Air Force Said Its Nuclear Missile Capsules Were Safe. But Toxins Lurked, Documents Show

WASHINGTON (AP) — A large pool of dark liquid festering on the floor.

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has addressed a New Year's message to the Hellenic Diaspora through The National Herald, emphasizing that the relationship of the Greek state with the Diaspora “is and will remain its priority.

NEW YORK – Stefanos Kasselakis, the leader of the Official Opposition and president of Greece’s SYRIZA party, sent holiday greetings to the Greek-American community through The National Herald on the occasion of his visit to the United States for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Significant events marked the Greek-American community in 2023.

I do not normally write in near-apocalyptic terms.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.