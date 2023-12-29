Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Sends Message to Omogenia via TNH

Community

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has addressed a New Year’s message to the Hellenic Diaspora through The National Herald, emphasizing that the relationship of the Greek state with the Diaspora “is and will remain its priority.” Prime Minister Mitsotakis refers both to the lifting of restrictions on the participation of expatriates in elections and the new voting by mail provisions, as well as the ongoing National Strategy for Hellenism Abroad.

The full text of the Prime Minister’s message follows:

Fellow countrymen and countrywomen, shortly before the arrival of the new year, I address all of you with special emotion. To the Greeks who, although living and creating beyond the country’s borders, constitute an integral part of it, you are ambassadors of the homeland in the countries where you thrive, bridges of communication with their people, and living cells of Hellenism, honoring its roots by projecting its values everywhere.

For all these reasons, relations with the Diaspora have been, are, and will be a priority of the State. With the most recent initiative, the lifting of all obstacles to the participation of voters outside Greece in elections, and most importantly, the establishment of voting by mail, already as of the European elections of June [2024]. So that everyone has a voice about what is happening in the homeland without expense and inconvenience.

At the same time, the National Strategy for Hellenism Abroad is evolving, focusing on the Greek language, our cultural heritage, and education, while with the continuous digitalization of consular procedures, your access to state services is simplified and expedited. After all, on the gov.gr website, there is now a special section for requests exclusively regarding the Diaspora.

These are just some of the choices made by the government for the benefit of our Diaspora. That’s why we will remain its steadfast supporters, honoring its invaluable contribution to the national path towards progress. With these thoughts, therefore, I would like to express my warmest wishes for the New Year. May 2024 be full of health and smiles for everyone.