x

July 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Politics

Greek Priests Charged with Serious Crimes Will Pay the Price

July 8, 2022
By The National Herald
Ministry of Education, Research and Religion, Athens, Greece. (Photo: Eurokinissi/Giannis Panagopoulos)
Ministry of Education, Research and Religion, Athens, Greece. (Photo: Eurokinissi/Giannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Greek priests won’t have to be convicted of a serious crime to be punished – just being charged will be enough for them to lose half their salary  under a bill submitted by the Ministry of Education to Parliament.

They wouldn’t be named either as Greek and European Union privacy laws generally forbid revealing identities unless a person is convicted although politicians and celebrities and people in high-profile cases are often named while sometimes even those convicted of crimes aren’t.

Under the measures, priests who are convicted of crimes including a long range of felonies and serious abuses will be removed from the payroll, said Kathimerini, noting this is the first time such penalties would be brought.

Until now, a decision to withhold a priest’s salary could only be taken by the Church’s judicial bodies which allowed the possibility that even someone convicted could keep collecting their pay.

That ranges between 21,822-36,808 euros ($22,011-$37,127) annually, not including fees paid for services in and out of the Church. The average base salary is 25,319 euros ($25,538,) according to the site Salary Expert.

Priests in the powerful Greek Orthodox Church have been treated as civil servants in Greece and their salaries – estimated at about 200 million euros ($201.73 million) annually – have been paid by the state.

Among the offenses described in the bill are theft, embezzlement, fraud, extortion, forgery, bribery, breach of duty, defamation, any crime against sexual freedom or crime of economic exploitation of sexual life, physical harm to a fetus or newborn, offenses related domestic violence, abduction of minors, illegal violence, vigilantism, threats, and disruption of religious gatherings.

If the indicted cleric is acquitted by an irrevocable court decision, they will be paid any amount withheld with interest, upon their request, but only the Church can remove them from their posts.

The former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, in a belated attempt at separation of Church and State, wanted to take 10,000 clerics off state payrolls but that idea was set aside when it was trounced in July, 2019 snap elections by New Democracy, the Conservatives scrapping any possibility that would happen.

The Education Ministry said it’s a “turning point” because the kind of crimes listed “provoke such a social disapproval that they offend, tarnish the special moral value that the average person demands from a religious official, not only the religion to which he belongs, but also in general from religious ministers of any religion.”

”This is a crucial reform which strengthens social cohesion, consolidates the distinct roles of State and Church,” it also said.

Under the bill, a prosecutor conducting the criminal investigation will have to inform the Diocese and the Directorate of Religious Administration of the Department of Education and Religious Affairs to make the salary cut.

Also, the secretariat of the criminal court that issues the irrevocable court decision will have to inform the same bodies and authorities, to remove the convicted cleric from the payroll, the report also added.

RELATED

Society
Greece Goes After US VPN Owner Over Fraudulent Transactions

Unable to find who used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) in a failed attempt to make transactions with a stolen credit card, Greek authorities are trying to prosecute the owner of the American company providing the online security.

Politics
New Pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria Offsets Russian Gas Cut
Politics
Greece Expresses Shock at Death of Shinzo Abe

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Grand Banquet of the 46th Biennial Clergy-Laity Congress

NEW YORK - The Grand Banquet from the 46th Biennial Clergy-Laity Congress held at the New York Marriott Marquis on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings