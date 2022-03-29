x

March 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Society

Greek Priest Who Stole 3.8 Million Euros Caught Trying to Flee

March 29, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by MotionTeam/Kostas Papadopoulos, File)
(Photo by MotionTeam/Kostas Papadopoulos, File)

ATHENS – Greek police apprehended a 45-year-old priest at a bus station in the central city of Larissa as he was allegedly trying to get away from facing a court going to re-sentence him for stealing 3.8 million euros ($4.2 million.)

Although suspects in cases aren’t generally allowed to be named in Greece, they are when convicted but his name wasn’t given although Kathimerini said police tracked him down after he failed to appear at an Appeals Court.

According to reports, he was with his wife when he was detained after fleeing because he wasn’t in police custody during a re-trial in a case in which three other defendants had been released.

He had served eight years in prison after being convicted to life in 2020 for embezzling funds from the Greek state by skimming off the payroll accounts of the Metropolitan Church of Thessaly, the report also said.

Larissa’s Court of Appeals reduced the sentence to 15 years, with time served, after ruling that there were insufficient grounds to convict the priest of the crimes of forgery and money-laundering but it wasn’t said what sentence he was again facing or would be released.

RELATED

Politics
Turkey’s Defense Chief Pulls Back, Wants Diplomacy with Greece

ANKARA - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, changing his tactics from belligerent talk, said he now thinks that disputes over the seas and other issues with Greece can be settled with negotiation, which has failed for years.

Society
Greek Cops Serving Summonses Put Back on Regular Duties
Society
Greek Professor Charged with Spreading Fake COVID Claims

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Traveling Art, an Inclusive Documentary

ATHENS - “Art is one type of effective medicine,” says author Vassilis Vassilikos.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings