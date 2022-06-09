x

June 9, 2022

Greek President Visits the Parliament of Lithuania

June 9, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Gitanas Nauseda, Katerina Sakellaropoulou
Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, right, and Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou pose for the media prior to their meeting at the presidential palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Thursday addressed a plenary session of the Parliament of Lithuania, during her official visit to the Baltic country. Sakellaropoulou was welcomed by Parliament President Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen.

In her speech, Sakellaropoulou thanked the parliament president for the warm welcome and expressed her joy that she is meeting a woman in the position of parliament president, while noting that “the assumption of positions by women is – although much remains to be done – a very positive development for politics and society itself.”

She also noted that her visit seals the harmonious relations and good cooperation between the two countries in a period of extreme tension and multiple challenges, which test the post-war acquis in Europe and around the world.

“Crises and events, often unpredictable, disrupt the normality of all aspects of our modern way of life and cause general insecurity. This creates a new situation, both for the states and for the supranational organisations, which are faced with the need for immediate and effective cooperation to solve problems that, as it turns out, transcend national borders,” said the President of the Republic.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

