x

January 6, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 63ºF



Politics

Greek President Spends Epiphany on Gavdos

January 6, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΤΕΛΕΤΗ ΑΓΙΑΣΜΟΥ ΤΩΝ ΥΔΑΤΩΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΓΑΥΔΟ ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΠτΔ ΚΑΤ. ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ(ΘΟΔΩΡΗΣ ΜΑΝΩΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
President Sakellaropoulou spends Epiphany on Gavdos, the southemost point of Europe. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou elected to spend Epiphany on the remote island of Gavdos, at the southernmost extreme of the European Union. In a highly symbolic move, she highlighted the need to support the outermost regions of the country as symbols of a strong Greece.

The president attended a service and ceremony to bless the waters at a chapel in Karave harbour and afterwards gave a speech stressing the need to support the islanders that preserved and cared for this “beautiful cradle of Hellenism”.

During her stay on the island, President Sakellaropoulou was named an honorary citizen of Gavdos as a sign of respect for the first Greek woman to hold the supreme office of the Greek state, in a special ceremony at the municipal office of the island.

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis Celebrates Epiphany on Remote Agios Efstratios

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday celebrated Epiphany on the island of Agios Efstratios, attending a service officiated by the Metropolitan Ierotheos of Limnos and Agios Efstratios and the ceremony for the blessing of the waters in the island's harbour.

Society
Attiki Odos Addresses Shortage of E-Pass Devices for Tolls
Society
Some Free COVID-19 Self-Tests Before Greece’s Schools Reopen

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

NEW YORK – The 31st Annual Leadership 100 conference will convene February 10-13, 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton Naples in Naples, Florida.

Church

NEW YORK - On Monday, January 3, 2022, in light of the Christmas season and the New Year, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros made pastoral visits to two local Greek-American families.

Society

ROME — An Italian museum is lending a fragment of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece, in what both sides hope will become a permanent return that might encourage others — the British Museum, in particular — to send their own pieces of the works back, too.

Politics

General News

Video

Mavs Retire Nowitzki’s 41 After Win Over Curry, Warriors

DALLAS — Dirk Nowitzki wiped a tear as his No 41 rose slowly above the court not far from the podium where the franchise icon for the Dallas Mavericks had held it together through a 20-minute speech until it was time to thank the fans.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings