Greek President Speaks of Unity & Solidarity in Christmas Message to Greek diaspora

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou spoke of notions of unity and solidarity in her message to the Greek diaspora on Saturday ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“In our difficult times, the unity and solidarity of Hellenism is our most powerful strength,” she pointed out, adding that “our homeland recognizes in you an integral part of itself, and looks forward to your creative powers and the unshakable faith you have in our common ideals. The prestige and international position of our country is inextricably linked and strengthened by the kind and lasting cooperation of Greek communities all over the world”, she stressed.

Greece “remains a pillar of stability and security, and seeks to build relations of friendship and cooperation with the countries of the broader region, and the peaceful resolution of problems, without any retreat in defending its sovereign rights”, she underlined.