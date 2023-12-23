x

December 23, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Community

Greek President Speaks of Unity & Solidarity in Christmas Message to Greek diaspora

December 23, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΟΡΤΑΣΜΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΗΜΕΡΑΣ ΤΩΝ ΕΝΟΠΛΩΝ ΔΥΝΑΜΕΩΝ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Monday, November 21, 2022. (YIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou spoke of notions of unity and solidarity in her message to the Greek diaspora on Saturday ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“In our difficult times, the unity and solidarity of Hellenism is our most powerful strength,” she pointed out, adding that “our homeland recognizes in you an integral part of itself, and looks forward to your creative powers and the unshakable faith you have in our common ideals. The prestige and international position of our country is inextricably linked and strengthened by the kind and lasting cooperation of Greek communities all over the world”, she stressed.

Greece “remains a pillar of stability and security, and seeks to build relations of friendship and cooperation with the countries of the broader region, and the peaceful resolution of problems, without any retreat in defending its sovereign rights”, she underlined.

RELATED

United States
Milwaukee’s (Antetokounmpo’s) Avli Hits Greek Food’s Just Right Spots

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Greek restaurant Avli is gaining a lot of notice because one of the investors is Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who knows how to score big, and has done it again there, the food and ambience being the draw.

United States
Students Shine at Christmas Celebration of St. Demetrios of Astoria (Video & Photos)
Associations
Syracuse AHEPA Chapter 37 Celebrates Christmas and Welcomes New Members

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

At least 15 People Dead after a Mass Shooting at a Prague University (Vid)

PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.

ATHENS - Migration & Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis said that the agreement reached earlier in the week by the European Council, the European Parliament and the European Commission on the New Pact on Migration & Asylum was "a Greek success", in an interview to Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis had 28 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his fourth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 120-105 on Friday night.

The world loves hot chocolate.

TALLINN, Estonia — Christmas trees started appearing in Central Europe and the Baltic States, including Estonia, as early as the Middle Ages and have now become traditional across much of the world.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.