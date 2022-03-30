Greek President Sakellaropoulou Wraps Up Portugal Visit

Politics

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, left, and her Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa pose for the cameras at the Belem presidential palace in Lisbon, Monday, March 28, 2022. Sakellaropoulou arrived In Portugal Monday for a three-day state visit. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

LISBON – Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou wrapped up her official three-day visit to Portugal by meeting with Portuguese Parliament President Augusto Santos Silva on Wednesday.

The Greek and Portuguese held extended talks following the meeting.

Sakellaropoulou then visited the National Museum of Ancient Art (MNAA) in Lisbon. Afterwards she visited the Ismaili Centre, where she met with families of refugees, including Arezu Kabuli, a young Afghani girl who attends school at the island of Lesvos. Kabuli has been awarded a scholarship at the International School of Boston, while she and her family were welcomed to the Presidential Mansion in Athens in autumn 2021.