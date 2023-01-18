Greek President Sakellaropoulou Welcomed to Berlin by Bundestag President Bärbel Bas

Politics

BERLIN – Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was welcomed to Berlin on Wednesday by the President of the Bundestag of Germany, Bärbel Bas (SPD).

Starting her three-day official visit to Germany, Sakellaropoulou held a one-hour meeting with Bas at the historic building.

She then visited the Gemäldegalerie – Staatliche Museen zu Berlin (Berlin Art Museum), where she was given a tour of the collection of paintings from the 13th-18th century by Director Dagmar Hirschfelder.

Later on Wednesday evening, Sakellaropoulou met with Metropolitan & Exarch of Central Europe Augustinos. She also met with the President and with the Secretary General of the Federation of Greek Communities in Germany, Panagiotis Drosinakis and Nikolaos Athanasiadis.

On Thursday, Sakellaropoulou will visit Bellevue Palace, where she will be received with military honors by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

On Friday, Sakellaropoulou will meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and she will also visit the Jewish Museum of Berlin, where she will be given a tour by curator Miriam Goldmann.