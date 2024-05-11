Greek President Sakellaropoulou Receives Highest Patriarchate of Alexandria Honor

The President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, as part of her visit to Alexandria, met with the Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodore II at the Patriarchate, Friday, May 10, 2024. (THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENCY OF THE REPUBLIC/EUROKINISSI)
ALEXANDRIA, Egypt – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou met with the Patriarch of Alexandria Theodore II during her visit to Alexandria on Friday.
The patriarch bestowed on the Greek president the highest distinction of the Throne of the Patriarchate, the Grand Cross of the Apostle Mark with a star.
While at the Patriarchate, Sakellaropoulou was given a tour of the exhibition space and the library.
