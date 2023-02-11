x

February 11, 2023

Greek President Sakellaropoulou Praises Efforts of EMAK Rescuers in Türkiye

February 11, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece Turkey Earthquake
Greek firefighters with dogs wait to board a military plane at Elefsina Air Force Base, in western Athens, Greece, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Greece announced it is sending a team of 21 rescuers, two rescue dogs and a special rescue vehicle, together with a structural engineer, five doctors and seismic planning experts, all traveling in a military transport plane. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou praised the efforts of Greek rescuers in earthquake-stricken Türkiye in a social media post on Saturday.

“These past few days, shocked by the unspeakable drama unfolding in southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria, with the thousands of dead, we feel deeply moved by the battle fought by Greek rescuers, a battle of life against death,” she wrote.

“In defiance of potential aftershocks or further collapse of ruined buildings, brave in the face of danger, the men of the Special Disaster Response Unit (EMAK) remind us -by actions rather than words- that the awareness of another person’s pain supersedes the boundaries between people, and sets aside differences between states -no matter how serious- in the name of solidarity and compassion,” she continued.

“The heroes of EMAK, who struggle among the ruins, win the admiration of the entire world and make us proud,” she concluded.

